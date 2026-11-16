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Shopify After the Selloff: What Would Make Me Buy, Hold, or Wait?

Shopify’s latest quarter showed a fast-growing business. My buy decision depends on how much of that growth the price already assumes.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Third-quarter revenue rose 32% and Shopify reported a 22% free cash flow margin.
  • A lower share price can still leave buyers paying up for future growth.
  • I’d hold a position I can live with and buy only when the cash-flow math leaves room for a slower year.

A stock can fall after a good report and make you feel like you’ve missed a page. The business sold more, kept more cash and still left shareholders with less money by closing time. That’s the market’s way of reminding us that good results come with a price tag.

scanning a package shipping label for ecommerce delivery

Source: Getty Images

For sale

A selloff resets the price you can pay today. It doesn’t tell you what the business will earn over the next decade. I’d look at what investors expected before the report and what the company actually delivered, then decide how much of the next several years I’m being asked to buy in advance.

For growth stocks, I like to look at free cash flow, or cash left after operating expenses and investment in equipment and other capital assets. It helps me see what the business has available to reinvest. I’d look across several quarters so a seasonal cash bump doesn’t get mistaken for the pace the business can sustain.

There’s also a timing issue. The holiday shopping period can tell investors a lot about what merchants are selling and which services they’re using. I’d look at the results alongside spending ahead of that rush, especially if it takes another quarter or two for the payoff to show.

I’d also be careful with how much room a growth stock takes up inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Gains can grow tax-free. A loss in the account doesn’t give me new contribution room to replace it, which makes position size worth deciding before I hit buy. So let’s dive in.

SHOP

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) sells tools merchants use to set up stores, take payments and handle online and in-person orders. It can earn more as sellers grow and use more services. That gives me a way to own a piece of the infrastructure behind a sale without choosing which brand of jeans will be popular next year.

Revenue rose 32% in the third quarter. Shopify reported a 22% free cash flow margin, meaning about $0.22 of every revenue dollar became free cash flow by its definition. Growth at that pace is more appealing when the business is also keeping a meaningful amount of cash.

I’d watch what new shopping tools do for merchants before assigning them much value. If they bring more sales through Shopify’s checkout or give sellers a reason to pay for more services, the investment can help earnings. If the tools cost more to run and shoppers barely use them, the bill still shows up.

The test

The stock fell 8% on November 3, the day it reported. At that price, I’d put the shares next to a conservative estimate of annual cash flow per share in Canadian dollars. For illustration, at 40 times that cash flow, the stock would need about $5.26 per share to support the current share price. At 30 times, it would need about $7.02.

I’d buy a small position if the price and my estimate leave room for slower growth. Then, I’d hold if the business keeps delivering and the position hasn’t grown too big. I’d wait if my estimate only works when merchants spend more, margins rise and investors keep paying a high multiple all at once. That means I can change my mind in either direction. If the share price falls because the business starts keeping less cash per sale, a lower price alone won’t make me buy. If the economics get better, the same price may offer a different deal.

That’s my way of keeping a stock I like from becoming a stock I need to be right about. There’ll be other chances to buy during a stock market correction, and Shopify will have more quarters to show what it can earn from the changes it’s making.

Bottom line

I’d hold Shopify at a size I’m comfortable owning through a rough year. A better price or several quarters of stronger cash generation would make it easier for me to add without asking an excellent business to deliver a perfect decade.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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