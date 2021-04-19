5 Top Under-$50 TSX Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

Despite the near-term uncertainty, investors shouldn’t worry much, as temporary fluctuations in the stock market aren’t likely to impact the long-term prospects of fundamentally strong stocks. So, if you are planning to invest in stocks, consider buying these five under-$50 stocks now that have the potential to deliver outsized returns in the medium to long term.

Air Canada

The consistent increase in COVID-19 infections continues to play spoilsport for Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in the short term. However, the long-term prospects of Air Canada remain solid. I believe the availability of the vaccine and easing of travel restrictions could significantly boost Air Canada’s financials and, in turn, its stock towards the end of 2021.

I expect to see a solid improvement in its capacity and revenues in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, its losses are likely to shrink. The recovery in air travel demand, its lower-cost base, and momentum in the air cargo business strengthens my bullish view on Air Canada stock. Its stock is still available at a significant discount compared to the pre-pandemic levels and looks attractive at current levels.

Suncor Energy

While Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has recovered some of its lost ground, it continues to trade significantly lower compared to the pre-pandemic levels. I believe long-term investors shouldn’t miss Suncor stock at current levels. The recovery in volumes and pricing and economic expansion are likely to boost its financials and help the company deliver exceptional returns in 2021 and beyond.

I expect the oil prices to trend higher in 2021. Meanwhile, production volumes are expected to increase. Meanwhile, Suncor’s integrated assets and lower cost base position it well to deliver strong revenues and margins in the coming quarters. Further, the company is likely to boost investors’ returns through regular dividend payments and share repurchases.

Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) has consistently performed well and has delivered solid returns in the past. Notably, Goodfood Market stock is up over 232% in three years, reflecting strong adoption of online grocery services. Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend in its stock to continue, thanks to its market-leading position and the favourable industry tailwinds.

Goodfood Market’s active subscriber base is growing at a solid pace. Meanwhile, its robust delivery capabilities, expansion on product selection, and targeted marketing are expected to drive its active customer base, order frequency, and basket size. Meanwhile, cross-selling opportunities and reduction in delivery time bode well for future growth.

Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B) is a top low-risk, high-growth stock to own under $50. The convenience store operator’s appetite to grow inorganically and continued momentum in its base business suggest that the company could continue to grow its revenues and margins at a solid pace, giving a significant boost to its stock.

Its strategic acquisitions, growing global footprint, private label offerings, and store optimization program are likely to drive its top and bottom line at a breakneck pace over the coming years.

Well Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another high-growth stock trading under $50. I expect the company to outperform the benchmark index by a significant margin in 2021 and beyond on the back of its stellar financial performance aided by its bolt-on acquisitions.

The company’s services revenue is growing at a stellar rate, which should support its gross profits. Meanwhile, its expansion in the high-growth U.S. markets augurs well for future growth. I believe the favourable industry trends, solid acquisition pipeline, and its growing footprint could continue to drive its revenues and gross margins and, in turn, its stock.