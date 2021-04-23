HIVE Stock to BlackBerry: 3 TSX Stocks Under $10

Canadians entered the new Roaring ’20s with a bang. With a market crash behind us, growth stocks like HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE) dominated the scene and continue to drive further growth. Yet there are still stocks out there trading well below future growth. That’s especially true for the patient, long-term investors. So if you’re interested in HIVE stock and others trading under $10, this is where you need to be.

HIVE Stock

Let’s start with one of the biggest trends out there right now: cryptocurrency. On the one hand, direct investing in cryptocurrency equities has made people millions. On the other, it’s made others lose millions as well. That’s why I love a cheap (TSXV:HIVE) dominated the scene and continue to drive further growth. Yet there are still stocks out there trading well below future growth. That's especially true for the patient, long-term investors. So if you're interested in HIVE stock and others trading under $10, this is where you need to be. HIVE Stock Let's start with one of the biggest trends out there right now: cryptocurrency. On the one hand, direct investing in cryptocurrency equities has made people millions. On the other, its made others lose millions as well. That's why I love a cheap stock like HIVE. Shares trade around $4 for the blockchain miner and seller of digital currencies. That's an increase of around 1,440% in the last year alone! Yet there's an opportunity for investors to jump in, as shares have fallen by about 40% since 52-week highs. The company has a strong path to growth ahead, with more and more companies and countries supporting the use of cryptocurrency. That's especially true as companies like Coinbase become available. The company also grows through the acquisition of data centres, most recently by acquiring Green Energy in New Brunswick. So investors who want to hold onto this stock should be rewarded handsomely. If a $10,000 investment bounces back to 52-week highs, that would turn into $18,125 as of writing. The tech innovator: BlackBerry Stock Investors still remain unsure about the future of BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). However, the company has become a leader in the autonomous vehicle and cybersecurity fields. Its partnership with Amazon to work on its IVY platform should solidify this further, and drive sales. Company after company has signed BlackBerry stock on for its QNX software. And the Canadian government has also tapped BlackBerry stock as the provider of its cybersecurity. So the company certainly has growth in its future, especially with Electric Vehicles becoming the norm in the next decade. BlackBerry stock has seen shares rise 85% in the last year, but as of writing shares are now down to around $10.70. If shares went back to 52-week highs, that would be an increase of 236%. That would turn a $10,000 investment into $33,644 as of writing! We all need it: StorageVault The reason StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSXV:SVI) has done so well is because it provides something we all need: storage. Whether it's from divorce, death, downsizing or dislocation, at some point we will all use the services of a company like StorageVault. The company is basically a real estate investment trust, owning locations across Canada and continuing to grow through acquisition. With some locations seeing units hold items for decades, that means there's a secure line of recurring revenue coming in. It's no wonder then that revenue continued to be strong even during the economic downturn. Revenue came in at a 15% increase year over year, most recently, and its EBITDA margin at 52%. Meanwhile, shares are up 46% in the last year, with the company offering a 0.25% dividend yield. All this for the share price of $4.60 at writing! And still amidst a pull back, a $10,000 investment could turn into $10,304 at 52-week highs.">stock like HIVE.

Shares trade around $4 for the blockchain miner and seller of digital currencies. That’s an increase of around 1,440% in the last year alone! Yet there’s an opportunity for investors to jump in, as shares have fallen by about 40% since 52-week highs.

The company has a strong path to growth ahead, with more and more companies and countries supporting the use of cryptocurrency. That’s especially true as companies like Coinbase become available. The company also grows through the acquisition of data centres, most recently by acquiring Green Energy in New Brunswick. So investors who want to hold onto this stock should be rewarded handsomely.

If a $10,000 investment bounces back to 52-week highs, that would turn into $18,125 as of writing.

The tech innovator: BlackBerry stock

Investors still remain unsure about the future of BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). However, the company has become a leader in the autonomous vehicle and cybersecurity fields. Its partnership with Amazon to work on its IVY platform should solidify this further, and drive sales.

Company after company has signed BlackBerry stock on for its QNX software. And the Canadian government has also tapped BlackBerry stock as the provider of its cybersecurity. So the company certainly has growth in its future, especially with Electric Vehicles becoming the norm in the next decade.

BlackBerry stock has seen shares rise 85% in the last year, but as of writing shares are now down to around $10.70. If shares went back to 52-week highs, that would be an increase of 236%. That would turn a $10,000 investment into $33,644 as of writing!

We all need it: StorageVault

The reason StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSXV:SVI) has done so well is because it provides something we all need: storage. Whether it’s from divorce, death, downsizing or dislocation, at some point we will all use the services of a company like StorageVault.

The company is basically a real estate investment trust, owning locations across Canada and continuing to grow through acquisition. With some locations seeing units hold items for decades, that means there’s a secure line of recurring revenue coming in.

It’s no wonder then that revenue continued to be strong even during the economic downturn. Revenue came in at a 15% increase year over year, most recently, and its EBITDA margin at 52%. Meanwhile, shares are up 46% in the last year, with the company offering a 0.25% dividend yield. All this for the share price of $4.60 at writing! And still amidst a pull back, a $10,000 investment could turn into $10,304 at 52-week highs.