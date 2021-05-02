3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 in May 2021

Do you have a few thousand dollars you’d like to invest in the stock market this month? If that’s the case, you might be interested in Boralex (TSX:BLX), Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), and Village Farms International (TSX:VFF)(NASDAQ:VFF). Those are three TSX stocks to buy in May for their strong upside potential.

Boralex

Boralex is an electricity producer whose main activity is devoted to the development and operation of renewable energy plants in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It has a portfolio of 88 wind farms, two thermal power stations, 16 hydroelectric power stations, and 10 solar power stations.

Boralex is one of the smaller ESG choices on the TSX. That said, this stock has huge upside potential.

Over the past five years, Boralex has rewarded its investors with a CAGR of about 20%. It has also consistently increased its free cash flow, which it reinvests in expanding its operations. The company pays a dividend that currently yields 1.6%.

Overall, Boralex should benefit significantly from the increase in global consumption of renewable energy. That’s why Boralex is one of the top stocks to buy.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis is an Ottawa-based company that provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations to improve efficiency for its customers around the world. It was successful in securing contracts with leading companies like Ford, Toyota Motors, and Unilever.

Kinaxis proved resilient when the pandemic first struck in early 2020, with demand increasing dramatically throughout the year. Kinaxis’s cloud-based supply chain software has become of critical importance to businesses around the world, as consumers’ buying behaviour has been drastically altered by the pandemic.