3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Guaranteed Income
There are a lot of Canadian stocks to buy now depending on what you’re looking for. It could be growth, it could be value, and it could even be a short squeeze if that’s your thing (though I wouldn’t recommend it).
However, every investment portfolio should look for at least some companies that provide secure income through stable cash flow. There are a few industries that provide these hard assets, rather than cyclical performance like banks or financial institutions.
Today I’m going to look at three Canadian stocks to buy now based on these parameters, and why they make excellent long-term holds for Motley Fool Canada investors.
Electric utilities
One of the top areas among Canadian stocks to buy now for Motley Fool Canada investors is electric utilities. No matter what happens, we need to keep the lights on. Even during a pandemic where the world was flipped on its head, electric utility companies proved that revenue will remain as stable as always. It’s why many of these companies are able to increase dividends year after year, even during economic downturns.
This includes Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). The electric utility business grows through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Its revenue continues to rise through these methods, but the company is also seeking further revenue growth through investing in clean energy projects.
For some idea of how this stock could perform, just look at past historical data! Shares have grown 616% in the last decade for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 0f 10.33%. Yet it continues to trade at a value level of 10.5 times price to earnings.
You can also take advantage of the company’s dividend yield of 4.44% as of writing, for some extra cash while you continue to take in stable passive income. That makes it one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now.
5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT)Click here to gain access!
Pipelines
There is a massive difference between pipeline companies and oil and gas producers. Oil and gas producers can be both cyclical and dependent on performance. Pipelines, however, are usually supported by long-term contracts that make up most of its cash flow.
This is the case with Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). Enbridge stock has long-term contracts that will see cash coming in for decades. Even during the recent oil and gas downturn, the company managed to increase dividends. In fact, during the last decade, it has risen its dividends at a CAGR of 14.32%!
But the company isn’t done yet. Enbridge stock has $10 billion in growth projects coming online this year alone. Meanwhile, it has further projects down the line for the next few years to support even more growth. These contracts will continue to see cash coming in to support long-term investment.
Shares are up 14% in the last year, and 616% in the last 20 years, yet it still has a P/E ratio of just 10.5. So this is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now for long-term stable gains.
Industrial REITs
But these aren't the only stocks that should see stable growth in the next decade.
Just Released! 5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT)
Motley Fool Canada's market-beating team has just released a brand-new FREE report revealing 5 "dirt cheap" stocks that you can buy today for under $49 a share.
Our team thinks these 5 stocks are critically undervalued, but more importantly, could potentially make Canadian investors who act quickly a fortune.
Don't miss out! Simply click the link below to grab your free copy and discover all 5 of these stocks now.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns shares of Enbridge. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Enbridge.