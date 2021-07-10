Got $1,000? 1 Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecommunications and media company. The Bell team is guided by several strategic imperatives that highlight the company’s strengths while underscoring the opportunities for Bell to excel in a fast-changing and highly competitive communications landscape.

Build the best networks

Driving the reach and capabilities of Canada’s critical communications infrastructure has been Bell’s focus since the company’s founding in 1880. Bell has continued to lead the way since then with unparalleled investment in the world’s top broadband fibre and wireless technologies. Bell’s enduring commitment to build the best networks ensured the country had the communications foundation necessary to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The company’s investments ensure that Canadians in urban, rural, and remote locations will have the next-generation connections required to thrive in a broadband digital economy.

Drive growth with innovative services

Building the best networks enables Bell to provide the widest range of innovative and integrated communications services for consumers and business customers. This includes fast home and mobile internet access, industry-leading wireless internet and smart home products, and the next generation of remote work, security, and cloud solutions for business customers of all kinds.

Deliver the most compelling content

Bell is Canada’s largest multimedia company with the top television (TV), radio, digital, and advertising brands in the country. The company also owns leading-edge digital platforms like Crave and TV services including Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV, Virgin TV, and Satellite TV, offering a full range of pricing and service options. The company kept Canada connected during COVID-19 and ensured that Canadians had full access to the most compelling news, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment content.

Champion customer experience

Fully focused on delivering the best customer experience, the Bell team quickly adapted to confront the unique service challenges of COVID-19, while also accelerating the development of Bell’s next-generation support platforms, including increasingly popular digital sales and self-serve options. As Bell embraces new ways of working and invests in next-generation technology, the company is making it easier to do business with it at every level.

Operate with agility and cost efficiency

In a fast-changing and highly competitive Canadian communications industry, Bell has managed to grow in a more nimble and efficient way than the other communications companies. Every day, Canada’s largest communications company is finding new ways to simplify and enhance how it builds networks, creates compelling content, and delivers top-notch service. The company appears focused on streamlining Bell’s systems and reducing costs to enable long-term growth, innovation and a better customer experience.

Engage and invest in employees

The Bell team is more than 50,000 strong and works in centres, large and small, in every province and territory to serve customers and communities. When faced with the challenges of the global health crisis, the Bell team responded with dedication, agility and innovation to keep Bell’s customers safe and connected while also delivering on the company’s strategy in the marketplace. BCE invests heavily in employees.

A clear roadmap for success was fundamental to Bell’s solid financial and operating progress in a uniquely challenging 2020 and should continue to work beyond 2020.