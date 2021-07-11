One of the Safest High-Yielding Dividend Stocks on the TSX

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. The company leverages Telus’ global-leading technology to deliver solutions.

Telus pays a healthy dividend and has a long-standing commitment to put the company’s customers first which fuels every aspect of the company’s business, making it a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty.

The company has several wholly-owned subsidiaries. Telus Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, Telus Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain and the company’s international division is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and content management solutions for global brands.

Fulfilling social responsibilities

Further, the company is involved in several philanthropic initiatives. Driven by a passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, Telus’s deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give has inspired the company and employees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made Telus the most giving company in the world.

In addition, Telus sets annual financial targets to provide clarity for investors and to help drive business performance. In May 2020, given the uncertain magnitude, duration, and potential outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company withdrew 2020 financial targets, which were originally issued in February.

However, despite an unprecedented operating environment, Telus achieved solid results in 2020 and reported strong customer growth and leading loyalty results.

The company’s revenue growth reflected contributions from business acquisitions, expanded services, and strong subscriber growth, partially offset by lower wireless roaming revenue due to reduced travel.

High free cash flow generation

Also, the company achieved adjusted earnings growth, driven by higher revenue and a continued focus on cost efficiency and effectiveness, as Telus took steps to offset the financial headwinds from the pandemic.

Free cash flow growth was driven by lower income taxes paid, a decline in capital expenditures, and cash impacts associated with contracted mobile phone loading. Capital expenditures were focused on strategic broadband investments, including the company’s ongoing 5G network build-out, as well as incremental capital spending to support business acquisitions.

Telus appears to be guided by a number of long-term financial objectives, policies, and guidelines. The company’s consolidated financial targets for 2021 reflect Telus’ plans to continue generating positive financial outcomes and strong subscriber growth. This growth is supported by the company’s strategic investments in advanced broadband technologies, including the company’s ongoing roll-out of 5G.

Diversified growth assets

Supporting Telus’s growth profile in 2021 are several unique and diversified growth assets. The company’s international division now includes AI assets due to the recently closed acquisition of Lionbridge AI and Telus Health has great potential given the growing demand for digital health services and virtual care. The company also recently launched Telus Agriculture, which is using technology to drive better food outcomes.

In conclusion, Telus’s growth profile is underpinned by a team member culture focused on delivering customer service excellence and an ongoing focus on operational effectiveness. This should serve it well over the long term.