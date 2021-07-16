1 Cheap 5G Stock to Buy on the TSX in July 2021

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecommunications company. Focused on a goal of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world, BCE provides millions of Canadian consumers and businesses with leading communications networks, services, and media content. The company creates value for shareholders, provides meaningful careers for people nationwide, and makes a significant overall contribution to Canada’s social and economic prosperity.

Robust business strategy

Supplemented by key principles developed to guide the company’s operations during the COVID crisis, BCE keeps Canadians connected and supports customers and communities. This strategy was also core to the company’s outstanding response to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. The robustness of BCE’s network infrastructure during COVID-19 was further reinforced, with continued investment in capacity and coverage in response to unprecedented usage by consumers, businesses, governments, and emergency responders; this was reflected in over 99.99% availability across BCE’s wireline and wireless networks throughout the crisis.

Further, BCE also exceeded the company’s broadband network expansion objectives for the year, including a significant acceleration of its service footprint in rural and remote communities. The company’s all-fibre connections reached approximately 5.6 million homes and businesses by the end of the year, and the company accelerated its rural wireless home internet (WHI) rollout in response to increased demand during COVID-19 to reach nearly half-a-million households.

Canada’s fastest network

That included expansion to rural Atlantic Canada, alongside an increase in WHI download and upload speeds to 50 and 10 megabits per second (Mbps). BCE also launched the country’s fastest 5G wireless network in more than 150 centres, laying the groundwork for a generational change in connectivity possibilities for all Canadians.

Building on a world-class 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network, which today reaches over 99% of Canadians, BCE’s early 5G leadership means the company is well prepared to continue offering Canadians the best in broadband wireless into the future. The company’s leading investments in research and development continues to enable the rollout of innovative communications services, including new residential internet and television (TV) options and enhanced Bell Smart home monitoring and control systems.

Compelling content across all platforms

Also, the company offers more advanced connections for Canadian businesses of all sizes, including the integrated 5G, cloud, and internet of things (IoT) solutions that are key drivers of Canada’s growing digital economy. BCE appears to be committed to delivering the most compelling content across all platforms and seeking new opportunities for growth in a fast-changing media sector marked by changing consumer tastes, all new ways for audiences to access content, and growing competition from well-funded international competitors.

In addition, the company built on its position as Canada’s top TV provider in 2021 by launching new viewing platforms like Virgin TV and Bell Streamer and continuing to grow its customer base with the addition of extensive French-language content. Recognizing the opportunity to bring fresh choice and enhanced competition to the Québec media market, Bell Media also launched the a French-language network, which joins BCE’s other premier media brands, including RDS, the top sports networks in the country. This approach should serve shareholders well.