4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $14

Motley Fool investors are always looking for a deal, and now is a great time to jump in on the market. The TSX and other composites started out the week a bit lower. That’s thanks to increasing cases of COVID-19, especially from the Delta variant. This has caused concern that some may have jumped the gun when returning to pre-pandemic norms.

However, that, at the very least, leaves an opportunity to jump in on strong stocks for a cheap price. So, here are four Canadian stocks to buy while they trade under $14 per share.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) continues to be a strong buy for those seeking a growth stock in a strong industry. WELL stock has been growing mainly by acquisition, becoming the largest outpatient clinic in the country. It’s posted record revenue again and again and is likely to do this yet again when it includes its newest United States acquisition.

Shares of WELL stock are up 133% in the last year, but again going through a pullback. In the past two weeks alone shares of Well stock have dropped by 16.5%. This makes it near oversold territory, with a current relative strength index (RSI) of just 34! So, now is a great time to make this one of the Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at just $7.24 per share.

Goodfood

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) was another stock that boomed during the pandemic. Yet this had many believing revenue would drop when the pandemic even slowed. Yet Goodfood stock remains strong and robust and continues to near the average $1 billion market capitalization of its peers.

Shares are now in oversold territory at just 27! So, even though shares are up 41% during the last year, that’s down considerably by 35% since the highs seen in January. And all this is while Goodfood stock continues to post strong numbers, with gross profits up 51% during the last quarter, and a new mobile application launched on top of opening a distribution centre in Ottawa. So, it looks like Goodfood stock is still just getting started, making it another of the Canadian stocks to buy for Motley Fool investors at just $9.35.

StorageVault

For a super-cheap, super-stable stock, Motley Fool investors should look to StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI). Practically every single Canadian will at one time need a storage unit, and StorageVault has over 220 locations to offer. However, this continues to grow exponentially. That comes from small businesses needing these units to store and ship out products.

StorageVault is now doing stronger than ever, with shares up 51% in the last year alone. This comes in part from this rise in e-commerce and from adding to its digital framework. And it’s still one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now because it’s so cheap! Shares trade at just $4.90 as of writing.

BlackBerry

Now, I’m the first to admit that BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) remains volatile. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a great long-term option. Shares of BlackBerry stock trade at just $12.50 as of writing, about a third of where they were back in January. And it could soon jump. BlackBerry stock is number five on the Robinhood top 100 list. With Robinhood’s IPO due this summer, this stock could soon see yet another rebound from the announcement.

But be careful. Now is a good time to buy during this recent pullback. But just because shares could climb doesn’t mean you should be on pins and needles. Instead, look to the company’s strength for future growth in the decades to come. This comes from an increased need for cybersecurity for both enterprise companies and electric vehicles, where BlackBerry stock has made significant gains. Shares are up 91% in the last year, so keep an eye out for one of the biggest Canadian stocks to buy this year.