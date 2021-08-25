4 Stocks With Superb Long-Term Potential

Finding the right mix of investments that can cater to growth and income needs takes time. It can also be a daunting task for both new and seasoned investors. Fortunately, there are plenty of stocks to choose from that are filled with superb long-term potential.

Here are four picks to add to your portfolio today.

#1: The top bank

Canada’s big banks are filled with superb long-term potential. They offer a reliable, if not defensive domestic branch network in Canada as well as international growth potential. Further to that, they offer handsome dividends with track records that extend, in some cases, well over a century.

So, which bank should investors opt for? That would be Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO), which is also Canada’s oldest bank. Apart from BMO’s operations in Canada, the bank has expanded over the past decade into the Midwest region of the U.S.

In terms of results, BMO’s quarterly update this week showcased a net income of $2,275 million, or $3.41 per share. This represented a whopping 85% increase over the pandemic-fueled results in the same quarter last year.

Turning to dividends, BMO’s quarterly dividend works out to an appetizing 3.18% yield.

#2: An energy king

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a well-known and misunderstood company. The energy behemoth is well known for its pipeline and utility business. It’s lesser known for its growing renewable energy business.

In short, the pipeline business provides a defensive, reliable revenue stream and provides for the company’s juicy dividend. The renewable energy business is one that will provide significant growth for years.

Oh, and that dividend currently carries a whopping 6.79% yield, handily making it one of the better-paying investments on the market and an investment with superb long-term potential.

#3: A hungry, quick investment option

Fast-food restaurants have had a mixed experience in the past year. First, they saw a drop in revenue as a result of closed dining areas. That trend then reversed, as diners shifted to the drive-thrus and companies aggressively pushed marketing efforts towards mobile apps.

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a unique option for investors to consider. The company is the name behind Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

In addition to their growing digital presence and well-diversified offering, Restaurant Brands offers an appetizing quarterly dividend with a yield of 3.30%.

#4: The century-old, reliable telecom

Canada’s telecoms are another area for investors to consider. Specifically, BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is the telecom that should be in your portfolio. In addition to offering the standard bevy of subscription services, BCE also boasts a massive media arm.

That media arm provides another revenue stream for the company, and a resurgence in advertising is providing a boost for BCE’s earnings. Also worth noting is the growing importance of wireless data connections, which is quickly becoming a key revenue driver.

Turning to dividends, BCE has provided investors with a handsome dividend for well over a century. BCE’s current yield works out to a tasty 5.41%, which handily surpasses its other telecom peers.

Final thoughts: Superb long-term potential is within reach!

Across the four stocks noted above, there are two key similarities that should be top of mind for investors.

First, they are established, well-diversified investments that operate in a competitive, yet necessary area of the market. In other words, they offer some semblance of stability.

Second, they all offer a respectable, if not appetizing dividend. Not all companies offer income-earning capabilities, and fewer can attest to offering a handsome one within a stable (and growing) business model. All four of the companies noted above meet those criteria.

In short, buy one or all of these stocks. They will do well in any well-diversified portfolio, providing superb long-term potential for any investor.