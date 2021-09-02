2 Energy Stocks to Track as Oil Turns With the Tide

The second quarter of 2020 was one of the worst times for oil futures and the energy sector as a whole. Crude oil WTI futures hit historic lows, and the many energy giants booked massive losses. Despite controlling production (which is quite difficult thanks to a plethora of moving parts along the supply chain), the sector was left with a huge surplus on its hands that was weighing the market down.

But as people became used to the pandemic, the world reclaimed some resemblance of pre-pandemic normality, and the demand slowly rose, the crude futures started recovering. They hit the highest point (in 2021) in the first week of July, but it has seen a lot of fluctuations since then. It reached a new peak at the end of July, and from there, the futures slumped for about three weeks straight.

It’s on the mend now, and the per-barrel price is rising at a faster pace than it fell earlier in August. We’ve yet to see whether it’s the beginning of a long-term bull run or just a temporary recovery. Either way, there are two stocks that you should keep an eye on and look for the right time to buy.

An oil sands giant

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) was once one of the most beloved dividend stocks , but the 2020 demand slump was too much for the company, and it slashed its dividends to more affordable levels. But the cut was quite brutal — from $0.4650 to $0.21 per share. The pragmatic choice might have alienated some investors, but it allowed the company to keep its dividends at a stable payout ratio (84%).

Between Nov. 2020 and June 2021, the recent golden recovery period, the stock grew over 100%, but it has come down a long way since its June peak (over 22%). Consequently, the yield went up, and even though it’s not nearly as juicy as it could have been, 3.4% is still a considerable number — especially since the chances of Suncor raising its payouts are significantly higher than it slashing them again. You might also see some capital appreciation when the sector finally recovers.

A small exploration and production company

If you are more interested in capital appreciation potential than dividends, Gear Energy (TSX:GXE) is worth considering. The company only has a market capitalization of $178 million, and it’s a mere fraction of its 2014 glory days, but its growth potential is still quite powerful. Despite a 28% drop from its June peak, the stock has returned over 280% in the last 12 months.

Another reason to consider adding this small energy stock to your portfolio is its undervaluation. The price-to-earnings multiple is just 4.8, and the price-to-book multiple is at 1.6 times. The company has minimal debt, a strong balance sheet, and financials that are recovering at a decent pace. Even though, as an exploration company, it might not be a great long-term holding, its growth potential makes it worth tracking.

Foolish takeaway