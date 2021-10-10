3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy in the Fall

Markets are bouncing back, which should spur Canadians to add exciting TSX stocks like Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) right now.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 224 points on October 7. Every major sector finished the day in the green. Investors should be pleased that North American markets have been able to regain momentum so quickly after a shaky finish to September. Today, I want to look at three TSX stocks that are worth snatching up to start the fall.

This agriculture-focused TSX stock is on fire

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is a Saskatoon-based company that provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. I’d focused on another agriculture TSX stock in late March. Nutrien has proven to be the superior hold in 2021. Its shares have climbed 37% in the year-to-date period.

The company unveiled its second-quarter 2021 results on August 10. It reported post-tax adjusted net earnings of $1.19 billion, or $2.08 per diluted share — up from $824 million, or $1.45 per share, in the prior year. Meanwhile, consolidated net sales rose to $9.54 billion over $8.18 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

This TSX stock last had a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41. That still puts Nutrien in solid value territory relative to its industry peers. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, which represents a 2.6% yield.

Seek exposure to the crypto space with this stock

The cryptocurrency space erupted from the middle of 2020 through into 2021. However, Bitcoin and its top peers corrected sharply in May and have failed to come back to their previous heights. Regardless, this remains an exciting sector that can provide top growth. Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Shares of this crypto-focused TSX stock have dropped over 30% since making its debut on the main TSX index in early September. On October 6, the company reported that total verified users rose 23% from the previous quarter to 2.15 million. Meanwhile, total funded accounts rose 29% to over 860,000. The TSX stock last had an RSI of 25, putting it well into technically oversold territory.

One more TSX stock to snatch up as Canada’s population ages

Savaria (TSX:SIS) is the third and final TSX stock I want to zero in on today. In the summer of 2020, I’d suggested that this was a stock worth holding for the long haul. Shares of this TSX stock have climbed 34% in the year-to-date period. However, the stock has plunged 11% month over month.

The company provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada and around the world. Earlier this year, Grand View Research projected that the global personal mobility devices market would deliver a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 through 2028.

In Q2 2021, Savaria achieved revenue growth of 111% to $178 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 89% to $27.4 million. Adjusted net earnings have climbed 29% year over year to $17.4 million in the first six months of 2021. This TSX stock possesses a P/E ratio of 39, which puts Savaria in solid value territory compared to its competitors. Better yet, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.042 per share. That represents a 2.5% yield.