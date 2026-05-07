A Smart TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Stocks I’d Buy Now

Here are three high-quality TSX stocks that you can buy and hold in a TFSA for massive long-term returns.

Despite erratic enforcement of blockades and contradicting operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran seems to be holding. Yet, the ongoing geopolitical tensions continue pushing oil and natural gas prices higher. Energy costs are considered one of the biggest causes of inflationary pressures, and that is what global economies are facing right now.

This kind of volatile market does not provide the ideal conditions in which most stock market investors might want to put their money to work. However, for those with a long investment horizon and contribution room available in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), there might be a way to make the most of the market conditions.

Today, I will discuss three smart TSX stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA, even in today’s market environment.

Source: Getty Images

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is my top pick when I think of retail stocks. It is a unique growth stock that relies on a defensive business model to give itself the qualities of a growth stock. The $47.6 billion market-cap giant is Canada’s largest operator of discount stores, providing consumers an assortment of general merchandise, seasonal items, and everyday consumable products at fixed lower price points.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Dollarama’s business model enables it to generate healthy revenue in any market cycle, especially when people have reduced buying power. When people look to cut costs, discount retailers like Dollarama offer the relief they seek. While not immune to market downturns, it has a business model that gives it the best chance at success in a volatile market. The discount retailer can be a good addition to your TFSA portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is a mainstay in many stock market investment portfolios for many reasons. It is one of the most boring stocks you can own in terms of capital gains. Where it lacks in providing significant capital gains, Fortis makes up for it with reliable, virtually guaranteed, and growing shareholder dividends.

Fortis generates revenue through several utility businesses across Canada, the US, and the Caribbean. Almost its entire revenue comes from long-term contracted assets in these regulated markets. The essential nature of its services and its rock-solid business model have allowed Fortis to pay investors dividends regularly and boast an over 50-year dividend-growth streak. Boasting a 3.3% dividend yield as of this writing, it can be an excellent holding to consider for your TFSA.

Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) is a utility stock like Fortis, but it has a different business model. Hydro One provides electricity transmission and distribution. However, the company does not engage in the actual production of the energy, giving it a buffer against volatile commodity prices. With almost its entire operations rate-regulated, it generates stable cash flows protected from the impact of weakness in the broader economy.

Being the foremost electricity transmission business in the province of Ontario, it has been expanding its grid to reach more customers and further increase its revenue. As of this writing, Hydro One stock trades for $58.52 per share and pays investors $0.3331 per share each quarter, translating to a 2.3% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

There’s no telling how the markets will move on any given day due to the volatile nature of the conflict in the Middle East. However, stock markets are cyclical in nature. When the dust settles, some TSX stocks will recover to better valuations far more easily than others and provide investors with more reliable returns amid the chaos. To this end, these three TSX stocks can fit the bill for your self-directed TFSA portfolio.