The 3 Best Investments in Canada and 3 TSX Stocks to Buy

Market volatility should push you to invest in top sectors and top TSX stocks like Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) right now.

This past week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) moved to cut Canada’s growth forecast for this year. That was in line with a troubling report that suggested the global economic rebound was slowing in the face of several headwinds. Investors are understandably anxious, as analysts warn of a pullback in equities and potentially in housing markets in developed nations. Today, I want to look at three investments and three TSX stocks linked to those sectors that you can trust for the long term. Let’s dive in.

Canadian real estate has been dependable for a decade

In its report, the IMF predicted that housing markets in the developed world were at risk in the months and years ahead. Canada’s housing market has been scorching hot since the beginning of the pandemic. It has been powered by high demand, historically low interest rates, and low supply. Back in August, I’d discussed whether changing policy could negatively impact its trajectory.

Indeed, if the Bank of Canada (BoC) commits to steady rate tightening, the domestic real estate market will face a serious test. However, it is hard to see a serious tightening effort in such a fragile economic environment. That is why I’m still bullish on housing TSX stocks like Bridgemarq Real Estate (TSX:BRE). This company provides services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS across Canada.

Shares of Bridgemarq have climbed 12% in 2021 as of close on October 13. The stock is up 21% from the prior year. It delivered revenue growth of 22% in Q2 2021 to $14.0 million. Better yet, Bridgemarq offers a monthly dividend of $0.113 per share, which represents a monster 8.1% yield.

Why the e-commerce space is a top investment for the future

The knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to linger for the global economy. However, the e-commerce space has delivered explosive growth in the face of this crisis. Some analysts estimate that the pandemic accelerated the growth of this sector by five years or more. It is expected to deliver strong growth for the remainder of the 2020s.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been an explosive TSX stock since its IPO in 2015. The stock debuted at a price of $17 per share. It closed at $1,740.67 on October 13. Shares of Shopify have climbed 24% in 2021. The stock has fallen 5.3% month over month. Now is a great time to buy the dip in this e-commerce TSX stock.

This leap forward in the healthcare sector could make you rich

Health care has also been revolutionized over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth, which involves the use of digital information and communication technologies to access healthcare services, has erupted since early 2020. A recent report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the telehealth market could deliver a CAGR of 32% in the 2021-2028 period.

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is a Vancouver-based company that owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in North America. The TSX stock delivered huge growth in 2020. However, its momentum has stalled in 2021. In Q2 2021, WELL Health delivered revenue growth of 484% to $61.8 million. This was mainly driven by telehealth growth and the promising acquisition of CRH Medical. Its shares last had an RSI of 32, putting it just outside technically oversold territory.