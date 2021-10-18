3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in Q4 2021

Investors can buy three top TSX stocks in Q4 2021 to form a diversified portfolio that can deliver income and capital growth.

The TSX roared to a new record high of 20,928.10 on October 15, 2021, and erased the previous record (20,821.40) on September 3, 2021. Also, the index closed higher in each of the eight trading days since October 4, 2021.

Investors are ecstatic with the TSX’s 20% year-to-date gain and the eleven primary sectors’ resiliency. You can go on a buying spree and take or add positions to your stock portfolio. The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO), Capital Power Corporation (TSX:CPX), and NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) are the top Canadian stocks to buy in Q4 2021.

Endless income stream

Don’t let the TSX’s bull rally deceive you because volatility is ever-present. If you’re an income investor, you need a dividend stock that can keep cash flowing regardless of the economic environment. BMO boasts the longest dividend track record (192 years). The bank stock trades at $132.68 per share and pays a decent 3.2% dividend.

You can remain a passive investor all you want and not worry about the market noise. BMO outperforms the TSX by more than double with its 41.04% year-to-date gain. In the last 48.87 years, Canada’s fourth-largest bank has returned 28,312.6% (12.25% compound annual growth rate). Remember, too, that this $84.71 billion bank has been through two world wars and other financial crises.

Responsible energy

Capital Power is a $4.95 billion power producer in North America. The main thrusts are to develop, acquire, and operate power generation facilities. Currently, it has 26 company-owned facilities with a combined power generation capacity of more than 6,400 megawatts.

Responsible energy for tomorrow is management’s vision for Capital Power. The company has a roadmap to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050. It started in 2009 with the $3 billion investments in renewables. By 2024, Capital should be off coal and expanding its carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Further growth is on the horizon with the $500 million committed growth capital and seven renewable projects in the pipeline. In the first half of 2021, adjusted EBITDA and net cash flows increased 21% and 73% versus the same period in 2020.

Given the eight consecutive years of dividend increases, would-be investors can expect growing income streams. The share is $43.15 (+28.27% year-to-date, while the dividend yield is 5.08% if you invest today.

Outrageous gains

Energy (+73.72%) is the hottest sector on the TSX thus far in 2021, so you can include a top-performing growth stock in your buy list. NuVista Energy, a small-cap energy stock, outshines the industry giants. It has rewarded investors with a 638.75% return in the last 12 months. At $5.19 per share, the year-to-date gain is 529.72%.

The $1.32 billion condensate and natural gas company is relatively new (21 years old). Oil prices are marching higher, and NuVista will benefit greatly. You’d be investing in this energy stock for the potentially massive capital gains.

In the first half of 2021, NuVista experienced higher activity levels and reported vastly improved financial results. Total petroleum and natural gas revenues increased 74.42% to $339.33 million versus the same period in 2020. Notably, net income was $4.44 million compared to $869.17 net loss. Expect the company to complete its grand comeback this year.

Income and growth

Form a diversified portfolio in Q4 2021. BMO, Capital Power, and NuVista Energy offer recurring income streams and capital growth