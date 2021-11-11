3 Super Growth Stocks to Add to Your Christmas List

Canadian Remembrance Day typically marks the beginning of the long march to the holiday season. With that, investors should direct their attention to growth stocks that are set to thrive in that climate. Today, I want to look at three equities that are well worth adding to your Christmas list in late 2021. Let’s dive in.

Why Canada Goose has room to run this holiday season

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) is a winter clothing manufacturer, marketer, and seller that has enjoyed high activity during previous holiday seasons. Shares of this growth stock have climbed 65% in 2021 as of early afternoon trading on November 11. The stock has spiked this month after the release of a strong earnings report.

In Q2 fiscal 2022, Canada Goose delivered revenue growth of 40% to $232 million. Meanwhile, growth across its major markets drove an increase in e-commerce revenue of 33%. The company bolstered its full-year guidance and now anticipates total revenue between $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion. Moreover, the company projects adjusted net income per diluted share between $1.17 and $1.33.

Canada Goose unveiled a new footwear line this month. Better yet, its China thrust is well positioned for success ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. This growth stock can still reward investors in the months ahead.

Air Canada is a growth stock that is returning to form

The domestic and international airline industry was pulverized by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there have been signs of a solid recovery after the economic reopening this summer. Air Canada (TSX:AC) was one of the top growth stocks on the TSX during the 2010s. It is a great time to pounce on Canada’s top airliner.

Back in July, I’d suggested that investors look to stash Air Canada, as its price still looked very attractive. Shares of this growth stock have climbed 10% month over month at the time of this writing. It released its third-quarter 2021 results on November 2. Operating revenues nearly tripled to $2.10 billion. Meanwhile, negative EBITDA shrank to $67 million compared to a whopping $554 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Air Canada was able to weather the devastating pandemic with a strong balance sheet and an assist from the federal government. The stock is trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. It is worth snatching up as we gear up for the holiday season.

One more growth stock to snatch up in November

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montreal-based company that provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners around the world. The holiday shopping season is a good time to look at a company that is set to thrive due to larger payment volumes. Shares of this growth stock have climbed 85% in the year-to-date period. However, the stock has plunged 15% month over month.

The company unveiled its Q3 2021 results on November 9. Total volume rose 88% from the previous year to $21.6 billion. Meanwhile, Nuvei delivered revenue growth of 96% to $183 million. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 97% to $80.9 million and adjusted net income nearly quadrupled to $62.3 million.

Its shares are trending towards oversold territory with an RSI of 37. Investors should look to snatch up this promising growth stock today.