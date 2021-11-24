Got $2,000? The 2 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Before Christmas

Canadians with money to invest in late 2021 should look to promising Canadian stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) right now.

Canadians who have some extra cash to play with in late 2021 should be focused on Canadian stocks that are well positioned ahead of the holiday season. Today, I want to zero in on two equities that are worth your attention before we move into December. Let’s dive in.

Why Canada Goose is the retailer to watch this holiday season

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) made its debut on the TSX back in March 2017. The Toronto-based company designs, manufactures, and sells performance and luxury apparel for all sexes. It boasts a solid global presence that has expanded in recent years. Shares of this Canadian stock have climbed 62% in 2021 as of late-morning trading on November 24. However, the stock has dropped 7.4% over the past week.

Earlier this month, I’d discussed why this Canadian stock gained huge momentum to kick off this month. The company released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 5. Total revenue increased 40% year over year to $232 million. Meanwhile, its direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue delivered growth of 85%.

The company boosted its fiscal 2022 outlook in the quarterly report. It now expects total revenue between $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion for the full year. Meanwhile, it projects an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.5% to 17.7%.

Historically, Canada Goose has enjoyed its busiest period during the holiday season. It launched a new footwear line this November. Better yet, its commitment to domestic production has allowed the top winter clothing manufacturer to sidestep supply chain issues that have threatened retailers in recent months.

Canada Goose possesses a fantastic balance sheet, and it is on track for strong earnings growth in the quarters ahead. This Canadian stock belongs in your portfolio this holiday season.

This Canadian stock could play a crucial role in beating back supply chain woes

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is an Ottawa-based company that provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in North America and around the world. The Canadian stock made its debut on the TSX back in June 2014. Shares of Kinaxis have increased 12% in the year-to-date period. However, the stock has plunged 9% week over week.

Last year, I’d suggested that Kinaxis was a great long-term hold for Canadians. The company unveiled its third-quarter 2021 earnings on November 4. It delivered SaaS revenue growth of 14% to $44.7 million in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, it achieved record new customer wins in the quarter.

Supply chain issues have hobbled retailers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this has developed into a full-blown crisis in late 2021. Kinaxis’s industry-leading software solutions are in very high demand in this uncertain environment. This Canadian stock is geared up for big growth over the next decades, as companies seek to modernize these processes.

Kinaxis boasts an immaculate balance sheet. It may not have the flash of a tech stock like Shopify, but Kinaxis is still well positioned for strong growth over the long haul. Investors should look to snag this Canadian stock as the holiday shopping season gets underway.