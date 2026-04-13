5 Great Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

These Canadian stocks are backed by durable demand, solid competitive positioning, and the ability to generate profitable growth.

Continued expansion, strong backlogs, rising industry demand, and growth initiatives position these stocks to outperform the broader Canadian market over time.

These great Canadian stocks operate in resilient or fast-growing sectors such as discount retail, fashion, infrastructure, space technology, and AI, and have delivered significant recent stock gains.

These five Canadian stocks stand out for their strong fundamentals, durable demand, and long-term growth potential.

If you have $5,000 to invest in Canadian stocks, focus on companies with strong underlying fundamentals. Businesses with durable demand, solid competitive positioning, and the ability to generate consistent, profitable growth over time tend to create significant value for investors. Canadian stocks with these characteristics are better positioned to deliver above-average returns and outperform the broader market over the long term.

With this backdrop, here are five great Canadian stocks to buy right away with $5,000. The following five stocks have solid long-term growth potential and are worth considering now.

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Great Canadian stock #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is an attractive Canadian stock for investors seeking reliable growth backed by a resilient business model. The retailer operates a large network of discount stores that offer everyday goods at low, fixed prices, helping maintain steady customer demand across economic cycles.

Its mix of national brands and private-label products supports sales while protecting margins. Over the past three years, Dollarama stock has delivered about 117% in capital gains, alongside steady same-store sales growth and strong profitability. Dollarama has also increased its dividend consistently since 2011, enhancing shareholders’ value.

Looking ahead, store expansion, international growth, delivery partnerships, and efficient sourcing are expected to support Dollarama’s future earnings, dividend growth, and share price performance.

Great Canadian stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another great Canadian stock to buy right away, thanks to strong demand for its offerings, expanding retail locations, and growing digital sales. Since fiscal 2020, the Canadian fashion retailer has delivered impressive results, with revenue rising at a 23% annual rate and adjusted net income growing at a 19% annual rate. Aritzia’s e-commerce has been a major growth driver, expanding about 33% per year.

Aritzia’s solid financial performance has translated into significant capital gains, with the stock climbing at a compound annual growth rate of over 32% over the past five years, far outpacing the broader Canadian market.

Looking ahead, continued boutique expansion in the U.S., strong online performance, and rising brand awareness position Aritzia to sustain double-digit sales growth and deliver solid long-term returns.

Great Canadian stock #3: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is an attractive option for investors to buy right away and gain exposure to Canada’s infrastructure and industrial growth. The company is a leading construction and maintenance firm with a strong presence in resilient sectors, including civil infrastructure, industrial projects, and defence work.

Thanks to its solid competitive positioning and strong financials, Bird Construction stock has gained more than 491% over the past three years. Despite this notable rally, Bird stock is likely to sustain momentum. It reported a combined and pending project backlog of about $11 billion in 2025, which will likely support future growth. Its strong capital position and recent acquisitions further expand its market presence and are likely to boost its financials and share price.

Great Canadian stock #4: MDA Space

The global space economy is expanding rapidly as governments and private companies increase investment in Earth observation, defence systems, and communications infrastructure. To capitalize on the booming space industry, investors could consider adding MDA Space (TSX:MDA) stock.

MDA Space’s operations span satellite systems, geointelligence, and advanced robotics that support modern communications and mission-critical operations. Strong demand and favourable industry conditions have driven notable gains in the company’s stock.

Moreover, with a $4 billion backlog and a $40 billion growth pipeline across government and commercial markets, the space technology company has strong revenue visibility and significant long-term expansion potential as demand for space and defence capabilities continues to rise.

Great Canadian stock #5: Celestica

Celestica (TSX: CLS) is a solid stock to buy right away, benefiting from significant investment in AI infrastructure. CLS stock has surged significantly over the past three years, supported by strong demand for high-performance networking equipment and the company’s ramp-up of 800G switches for major customers.

With hyperscalers expected to increase AI infrastructure spending in 2026 and beyond, Celestica is well-positioned for continued growth. Strong demand for its customized hardware and communications solutions could drive accelerating revenue and earnings, supporting the rally in its stock.