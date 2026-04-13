3 TSX Stocks That Could Bounce First When Sentiment Turns

When sentiment turns, the first stocks to bounce are usually not the safest ones, but ones that already have a working business underneath the gloom, plus a reason for investors to suddenly look again. The trick is to avoid names that are just cheap and instead focus on businesses where the numbers are quietly getting better. So let’s look at three to consider today.

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CGX

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is still Canada’s dominant movie theatre operator, but it is also more than that now, with location-based entertainment, media, and food service adding to the story. Over the last year, the market kept treating it like a troubled theatre stock, yet the business kept improving around the edges. In February 2026, Cineplex stock reported stronger year-end results, and in March it said the 2026 film slate was starting to pick up after a softer February box office.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue rose 4% to $362.7 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $91.6 million from $89.9 million a year earlier. Net loss narrowed sharply to $36.9 million from $104.2 million. Per-patron metrics also hit records, with box office per patron at $13.29 and concession per patron at $9.72 for the full year.

Cineplex stock’s market cap sits around $626 million at writing, while its enterprise value is much higher at roughly $2.3 billion because debt still matters here. That is the risk. But if movie attendance and entertainment spending keep improving, Cineplex stock has the kind of operational leverage that can make the stock jump quickly should the mood shift.

LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) sells point-of-sale and payments software to retailers and hospitality businesses. Lightspeed stock has spent years disappointing investors who once expected a much faster growth curve. But over the last year, the company has finally started giving the market something sturdier to work with: improving margins, positive free cash flow, and a more disciplined outlook. In February 2026, it raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after a strong third quarter.

The numbers were encouraging. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue rose 11% year over year to US$312.3 million, gross profit increased 15% to US$133.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 22% to US$20.2 million. Lightspeed stock also posted positive operating cash flow of US$28.9 million and adjusted free cash flow of US$14.9 million.

Its market cap is about $1.7 billion, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) around 14.2, while the company still sits on a large cash balance. If investors start rewarding profitable software growth again, Lightspeed stock could bounce hard from a still-muted base.

PNG

Then there is Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG), which makes subsea robotics, sonar, batteries, and related maritime technology, so it has real exposure to defence, offshore energy, and underwater infrastructure rather than hype alone. Over the last year, it kept stacking wins, including new defence orders and a major acquisition announced in March 2026 that would significantly expand its scale and capabilities.

Kraken is the highest-octane name here, but the numbers are real. Management’s acquisition announcement said the combined business generated $365 million in 2025 revenue with a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin, while Kraken on its own had previously guided for 2025 revenue of $120 million to $135 million and adjusted EBITDA of $26 million to $34 million.

For 2026, Kraken expects revenue of $165 million to $175 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $50 million before any acquisition contribution. It is not the cheapest stock around, but when sentiment turns toward defence and industrial tech, this kind of fast-growing operator can move first.

Bottom line

If sentiment does improve, these three could react fast for different reasons. Cineplex stock has recovery torque, Lightspeed stock has improving software fundamentals, and Kraken has real growth plus a defence and industrial edge. The first bounce usually belongs to stocks that have already taken the pain and can finally show investors something better. And these three belong in that category.