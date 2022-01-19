Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive-Income Ideas: How Can You Make $120 Per Month in 2022?

Passive-Income Ideas: How Can You Make $120 Per Month in 2022?

Are you a Motley Fool investor looking for passive income? Defensive stocks like Enbridge can set you up for sizable monthly income.

I think that passive-income investors everywhere are looking for low-risk passive-income ideas to generate income. Of course, there’s always some risk involved. But the point is to take calculated risks that maximize your risk/reward trade-off most effectively. In this article, I will show you how you can make $120 per month by investing in a basket of high-quality, high-yielding stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

The stocks that make up my basket include BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), Enbridge, and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). These stocks have a few very important things in common. First of all, they are all defensive businesses. Secondly, they all generate predictable and healthy cash flows. And lastly, they’re all high-yield stocks.

BCE stock: A passive-income stock to hold forever

When building a basket of stocks that will earn $120 per month, I started with one of the surest stocks: BCE. As Canada’s largest telecom services company, BCE has an enviable and un-moveable position. This is what also makes it one of Canada’s top dividend stocks.

So, BCE has a pristine balance sheet and a defensive revenue profile. In short, it’s one of the most cash flow-rich companies out there. Also, BCE’s business has proven to be extremely resilient. This has resulted in steadily growing dividends. In fact, 2020 was the 13th consecutive year of a 5% or higher dividend increase.

All of this culminates into a stock today that is yielding 5.25%. It’s a great yield, especially when considering its low risk.

Enbridge stock: A passive-income idea that yields 6.5% with steady cash flows and a cheap valuation

Enbridge is one of Canada’s leading energy infrastructure companies. In fact, Enbridge’s assets are a critical piece of North America’s energy infrastructure. As such, this company is yet another highly defensive and predictable cash flow machine. And — you guessed it — it’s a great place to turn for passive income.

Today, Enbridge stock yields a very attractive 6.53%. This is due to two reasons. The first is the obvious one: Enbridge really does generate tonnes of cash flow, and it pays a lot of it out to shareholders. In fact, Enbridge’s 26 years of dividend growth at a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) speaks volumes. But the other reason its yield is high is because the stock is pretty cheap. This probably comes as no surprise to you. I mean, energy stocks in general have been in the doghouse due largely to environmental concerns.

At this point, energy stocks are making a comeback, as investors realize that they will be a necessary part of life for the foreseeable future. Enbridge is yielding 6.5% today, and it makes a great addition to any passive-income portfolio.

Northwest Healthcare REIT: Some passive-income ideas benefit from the aging population

Northwest Healthcare Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a lucrative portfolio of global healthcare real estate. The healthcare industry is also steady and defensive with solid long-term growth drivers such as the aging population. This is reflected in the fact that Northwest Healthcare Properties is a defensive holding — cash flows generated are steady and stable.

This is all very attractive for passive-income investors. But there’s even more. Northwest’s revenues are inflation-indexed. This is another level of security that should really appeal to those of us looking for passive income.

How to make $120 per month in passive income

These stocks form my $120-per-month passive-income portfolio. Now, let’s talk about the details. In order to generate this income, you would have to invest approximately $25,000. This money would be split as follows: buy 100 shares of BCE, 200 shares of Enbridge, and 500 shares of Northwest Healthcare.

The result would yield 6%. The key here is that this yield is one that you can secure without taking too much risk. As I’ve pointed out at the beginning of this article – these stocks are defensive and cash flow-rich. This makes them strong and steady. Effectively, this basket of stocks presents a very attractive risk/reward profile.

Motley Fool: The bottom line

I hope that this article has given you some good passive-income ideas and a clear way to build low-risk, monthly passive income for many years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of BCE, Enbridge, and Northwest Healthcare Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

