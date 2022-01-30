Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Investing 101: 2 Top ETFs for Beginners

Investing 101: 2 Top ETFs for Beginners

Two established dividend-paying ETFs are excellent investment options for newbies.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Last Updated
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming increasingly popular especially with passive investors. Even beginners can test the waters through ETF investing. Since diversification is the contemporary theme, ETFs enable seasoned and novice investors to capture broad indexes or sectors in one basket.

All ETFs have investment objectives, so prospective investors won’t be clueless when investing. You can also check out the asset allocation first to find out if it aligns with your risk appetite. Each ETF has asset categories, which means the holdings in the portfolio could be stocks, bonds, commodities, and cash.

Banking industry

BMO’s ZEB attempts to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index. The Fund holds or usually maintains the same proportion of the constituent securities of the index. Also, the benchmark index includes Canadian exchange-listed securities in the diversified bank industry.

Besides the exposure to Canadian bank stocks, the asset manager says ZEB is for investors looking for growth solutions. Note that all constituents are subject to market capitalization and liquidity screens. However, each stock in the Index is allocated an equal weight instead of market capitalization weight. Thus, it lessens security specific risk.

ZEB’s asset allocation is 99.24% stocks and 0.76% cash. The stocks are Canada’s Big Six banks. Toronto Dominion Bank has the most weight (17.95%). At $41.01 per share (+5.23%), the ETF pays a decent 2.94% dividend. In the last 10 years, the total return is 241.12% (13.04% CAGR).

Technology & financial

Vanguard’s VGRO seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The fund ($2.71 billion net assets) invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities to achieve its investment objective. Most of the time or under normal market conditions, the asset manager maintains a long-term strategic asset allocation of equity (about 80%) and fixed income (about 20%) securities.

However, Vanguard can reconstitute or rebalance the portfolio asset mix from time to time of it deems necessary. Would-be investors can expect the underlying funds to be index funds that provide exposure to broad-based equity and fixed income markets.

Currently, the geographic allocation is heavy in North America with U.S. and Canadian stocks comprising 43.7% and 29.9% of the total equity portfolio. For fixed income, it’s predominantly Canadian (59.4%) followed by the U.S. (19.3%). On weighted exposure, technology (19.75) and financials (19.3%) are almost dead-even, followed by industrials (12.6%) and consumer discretionary (12.5%).

Seven Canadian stocks and three American stocks are the top 10 equity holdings. The top three are Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify. As of January 26, 2022, VGRO trades at $30.85 per share (-5.46% year-to-date) and pays a modest 1.82% dividend.

No extensive evaluation

ETFs are generally for passive investors who wants to be rid of choosing individual stocks. Since the evaluation isn’t extensive, ETFs are also good for beginners. You only need to the look at the index an ETF seeks to replicate and the asset allocation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and Microsoft.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: $81,500 to Earn While You Sleep

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) total lifetime, cumulative limit refers to the contribution room that has accumulated from 2009 to …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

On-Sale Passive Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

It’s been a brutal start to the year, with the S&P 500 now flirting with a correction. Indeed, those who …

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $12 Every Single Day

| Robin Brown

Investing for passive income should be just that, passive. However, assets associated with passive income like investment properties, condo/vacation rentals, …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $8,840 in Annual Passive Income Tax-Free for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best savings tool Canadians have at their disposal these days. If you …

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Are You Ready to Retire? Juggling the TFSA, RRSP, OAS, and CPP

| Kay Ng

By retirement, you’ll be maximizing your income. Your income sources could include your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2022

| Kay Ng

A market correction is happening. Various factors can make this year’s stock market choppy and hard to trade. This week …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Aristocrat ETF That TFSA Investors Need to Check Out!

| Joey Frenette

TFSA investors should embrace the recent bout of market volatility. While the correction may extend or even evolve into a …

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Millennials Planning for Retirement? Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

I write this article with the notion that millennials aren’t planning to retire for another 10, 20, 30, or 40 …

Read more »