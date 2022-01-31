Home » Investing » 2 Superb Stocks for Passive Income

2 Superb Stocks for Passive Income

Create a stream of steady monthly passive income through these two dividend-paying stocks in your investment portfolio.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is one of the many investment strategies you can use to grow your wealth or supplement your active income with some additional cash in your account every month. The right income-generating assets can keep providing you with additional steady income regardless of the impact of economic cycles on capital gains.

The TSX boasts many stocks that offer shareholder dividends. However, most dividend-paying companies distribute a share of their profits to investors every quarter. The TSX does feature several high-quality stocks that offer monthly payouts to shareholders.

Today, I will discuss two of the top monthly dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to generate passive income each month.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a $21.73 billion market capitalization giant in Canada’s energy infrastructure industry. Pembina boasts an extensive pipeline network and storage facilities that provide natural gas and oil storage and transportation to the Canadian energy industry. The company’s diversified assets produce significant cash flows that its management can use to fund its monthly dividend payouts comfortably.

At writing, Pembina Pipeline stock trades for $39.51 per share, boasting a juicy 6.38% dividend yield. Typically, such high dividend yields might not be sustainable. However, Pembina Pipeline’s strong operational performance allows the company to disburse dividends at such high yields comfortably. It could be an ideal pick for income-seeking investors.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a $4.49 billion market capitalization renewable energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company boasts an extensive and well-diversified portfolio of renewable power-generation assets, allowing the company to generate significant cash flows.

TransAlta stock offers monthly dividend payouts to its shareholders. The average contract life for its renewable energy assets is 12 years, allowing the company to generate predictable cash flows that can comfortably fund its shareholder dividends.

At writing, TransAlta Renewables stock trades for $16.84 per share, and it boasts a juicy 5.58% dividend yield. The company generates sustainable earnings and cash flows. Combined with the growth of the renewable energy industry in the coming years, TransAlta stock could become a very lucrative addition to any investment portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in the right combination of monthly dividend-paying stocks can provide you with a significant boost to your monthly income. You can choose to withdraw the extra cash in your account through these payouts when you need some more money to spend every month.

However, that’s not the only way you can benefit from the shareholder dividends. Suppose that you have reached a point where you don’t need to supplement your active income. In that case, you can reinvest the shareholder dividends through a dividend-reinvestment plan to unlock the power of compounding and accelerate your wealth growth.

TransAlta Renewables stock and Pembina Pipeline stock are two excellent assets that you could consider for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Create Passive Income With These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

A majority of investors will eventually reach a stage in their life where steady income will matter way more than …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of $345/Month With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

For 2022, the Canadian Revenue Agency has kept the contribution room for the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) unchanged at $6,000, …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees are searching for top dividend stocks that offer high yields for a portfolio focused on passive income. BCE BCE …

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Own Through Retirement

| Daniel Da Costa

It’s no secret that the earlier you start saving and investing your money, the longer you give it to compound, …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks for High Yields

| Sneha Nahata

Irrespective of the high volatility in the market, few Canadian stocks offer high and reliable dividend yields that could boost …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners and those building their retirement fund are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their TFSA …

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Stable Income

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees have been worried about the performance of their investments ever since the pandemic struck. The volatility created by …

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Aristocrat ETF I’d Buy for February 2022

| Joey Frenette

January 2022 was one of the worst months for markets in recent memory. Indeed, the markets got a tad frothy …

Read more »