Home » Investing » Coinbase Global Adds Shopify CEO to its Board of Directors

Coinbase Global Adds Shopify CEO to its Board of Directors

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock added the Shopify stock founder to its board of directors, suggesting great things in the future for both companies.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Last Updated
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) announced it has a new member of its board of directors: Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) CEO and founder Tobias “Tobi” Lütke. Shares of Coinbase stock climbed 5% at the news, with Shopify stock climbing 7% as of writing.

What happened?

Lütke’s appointment comes as Coinbase continues to try and expand the e-commerce capabilities of its platform. As Shopify stock allows merchants to sell goods to customers and already accepts cryptocurrency through Coinbase, it seems like a match made in heaven.

Lütke will join five other existing board members should his appointment go through by a formal board confirmation this week. Other members include executives from other major companies, along with venture capitalists.

“Tobi’s experience as a founder & CEO, scaling his business from a small, niche online marketplace into what has become a critical backbone of global e-commerce will help guide Coinbase as we seek to bring crypto to more people and businesses around the world,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said of the appointment.

So what?

Coinbase already has 73 million verified users, according to its third quarter. However, it wants to reach the mass market to make cryptocurrency easy to access. Basically, it wants you to think of paying with cryptocurrency as easily as you would with a credit card.

Shopify stock is the perfect pairing then, as it continues to find new ways of bringing in customers and clients. And the timing couldn’t be better, as the price of digital currency continues to drop. More revenue streams will need to be found by Coinbase stock and others if they’re going to make it through unscathed.

Now what?

This recent news could be just what both Shopify stock and Coinbase stock need to get out of the gutter. Shares of Shopify reached 52-week lows this month. Meanwhile, Coinbase fell to an all-time low. Shopify is now just shy of being oversold with a relative strength index of 37.44, and Coinbase is in oversold territory at 32.

Analysts believe both companies will just about double in the next year to reach their target prices. And it looks like this news could get them there. Meanwhile, both are due to report their next quarterly earnings in February. So, while the tech crash was hard for Shopify stock and Coinbase stock, it left investors with a seriously amazing buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global, Inc.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Solana Is Plummeting–Should You Buy or Avoid?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) has been in a freefall over the last month, having gone from US$174 on December 30 to US$94 …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin a Good Hedge Against Inflation?

| Aditya Raghunath

An important goal for any investor is to identify an asset that will help them outpace inflation rates consistently. This …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Is crypto simply a passing fad? Or will this sector continue to take off on a longer-term trek higher? For …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Cryptocurrency

Crypto ETFs: Could $6 Billion Inflow Double by Year-End 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A BNN Bloomberg article early this month said exchange-traded funds (ETF) in Canada had a record year. Total inflows in …

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

XRP Cryptocurrency: Could it Be the Next Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Formerly known as Ripple, it remains the token …

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Stocks: What’s the Better Dip Buy for Investors?

| Joey Frenette

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been taking a hit on the chin alongside the broader markets. Indeed, as I’ve explained in many …

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Is XRP Crypto Worth a Buy in February?

| Chris MacDonald

Ripple’s cryptocurrency, XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has witnessed an amazing year, more than doubling in 2021. It managed to surge despite facing several headwinds. …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

After Facebook rebranded itself to Meta Platforms in 2021, the metaverse has become a hot topic — or (dare I …

Read more »