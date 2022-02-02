Home » Investing » Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

Market Bottom: The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

These three stocks have to be the best Canadian dividend stocks that money can buy near a market bottom, especially for long-term investors.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors aren’t out of the woods yet. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to be a volatile place in 2022. After hitting a three-month low, there has been a rebound on the TSX coming from a combination of news from the U.S. Federal Reserve and better-than-expected earnings coming in. But the market dip is far from over, and there is still time to get in on some of the best Canadian dividend stocks.

Today’s share price for many of the best Canadian dividend stocks are still a deal for Motley Fool investors. While it can be nerve-wracking, don’t let fear feed your buy choices. And honestly, it shouldn’t if you’re choosing solid long-term dividend stocks like these three.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is at the top of the best Canadian dividend stocks list for a reason. The company offers Motley Fool investors solid growth in both shares and dividends. This comes from Enbridge stock’s stellar growth projects, which now includes renewable assets and carbon-capture programs.

Enbridge stock will release its next earnings report on Feb. 11, and recently released guidance for 2021 and 2022. Enbridge stock expects 2021 full-year guidance of EBITDA between $13.9 and 14.3 billion and between $15 and $15.6 billion for 2022. It also increased its dividend by 3% during this time, with the first payment due Mar. 1.

Shares of Enbridge stock trade near 52-week highs, but it’s still valuable at 19.18 times earnings. And after that dividend increase, now at a 6.4% yield, it’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks if you want solid long-term passive income. So, even at these prices, I would still consider a buy during a market bottom.

NorthWest stock

NorthWest Healthcare Property Units REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) also proved its worth during the recent market bottom. While shares fell, it showed Motley Fool investors it wouldn’t budge much. That’s thanks to remaining in the essential services industry, providing a portfolio of healthcare properties around the world.

Long-term investors already know why they want NorthWest stock in their portfolio. It has a solid dividend 5.97%, and there should be increases coming down the pipeline. That comes from the company making strategic acquisitions around the world and seeing an increase in renewed lease agreements.

Yet again, it’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks for a value play, trading at 6.64 times earnings. And it’s still down from 52-week highs, providing a solid jumping-in point.

Fiera stock

Finally, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is a solid stock when you want to get defensive. It’s one of the best Canadian dividend stocks with a dividend yield at an incredible 8.57%! The $1.09 billion company creates wealth for clients around the world, from North America to Asia, and has posted impressive numbers.

During the last quarter, it reported top-line growth up 69.7% over last year, with assets under management reaching $180.8 billion. Even during this uncertain economic environment, analysts believe the company will continue to see revenue rise in the double digits for the next year.

Yet again, it’s a valuable stock at 29.62 times earnings and lower than 52-week highs. This offers a prime spot to jump on the stock while we’re still near a market bottom. And it is one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy with such an incredibly high yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns ENBRIDGE INC and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Are Investing for +10 Years

| Kay Ng

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you should invest in if you have an investment horizon of more than …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks for Regular Income

| Sneha Nahata

Those looking for regular income through investing could consider buying high-quality dividend stocks. Here are a few reliable dividend-paying stocks …

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN) Stock Price Rises on Strong FY21 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) stock price climbed over 2% to $76.44 per unit on Wednesday morning after delivering solid fourth-quarter …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want to Double Your Passive Income Instantly? Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Generating passive income from dividend stocks has become tricky. Stock prices have surged so much that the stock market average …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Should You Buy Suncor Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are starting to attract more attention from dividend investors now that oil prices are at …

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

It can be very easy to ignore dividend stocks in a TFSA. Of course, focusing on growth stocks could help …

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Start Your Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

New retirees and those planning to create their own self-directed TFSA pensions are searching for top dividend stocks that will …

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 6% Income

| Adam Othman

Any dividend stock can technically become a “high-yield” stock if it falls hard enough. But not all high-yield dividend stocks …

Read more »