Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » BCE Stock: Is This Dividend Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

BCE Stock: Is This Dividend Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

BCE stock looks good as the company releases its Q4 earnings, which included another dividend increase and raised guidance.

Posted by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA Published
| More on:
TELECOM TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) have been portfolio anchors. These stocks are the stable ones that we can rely on. They provide consistent and growing dividends. They also provide stability and peace of mind. So, when BCE reported its fourth-quarter results today, it made me think. What better time to remind Motley Fool readers of BCE stock’s value than today?

Please read on as I go through three key points from BCE’s Q4 earnings and conference call that reinforce my positive view on the stock.

BCE institutes a 5.1% dividend increase

Once again, BCE has increased its dividend. While not unexpected, this is further confirmation of BCE’s value proposition for investors. So the dividend was increased by 5.1%. It’s the fourteenth consecutive year of a 5% or higher dividend increase. And it’s reflective of BCE management’s commitment to its dividend and dividend growth.

Today, BCE is a dividend stock that’s yielding a very robust 5.2%. It’s a dividend yield that you may not expect from such a stock. It’s a dividend yield that’s usually reserved for the more risky type of stocks. BCE, by contrast, is a cash flow machine with a strong competitive position in an industry that has high barriers to entry. It’s the picture of stability and visibility. In fact, take a look at BCE stock’s long-term stock price graph. It really is a picture that perfectly embodies this.

BCE stock dividend stock

A dividend stock with a growth opportunity

It’s hard to miss the fact that BCE’s business can be a very capital intensive one. Understandably, this is something that might worry some of us. I mean, elevated capital expenditures often destroy a company’s ability to provide attractive shareholder returns. But BCE is a different beast. Its financial and operational discipline has enabled the company to manage this tug of war exceptionally well.

The telecom industry is rapidly changing. New advances such as fibre optics and 5G are changing the landscape. And BCE is committed to keeping up with these changes. BCE’s fibre plan build-out was accelerated earlier this year as the competitive advantages of it are undeniable. With this, BCE is laying the foundation for 5G and fibre optic networks. It has a leading competitive position in its quest to connect rural networks and to give all Canadians the fastest speeds. In short, fibre networks are the foundation for a better overall connectivity experience in households.

BCE achieves pension holiday

As a bonus today, we heard of BCE’s pension holiday. Essentially, the strong performance of the company’s pension fund has given BCE a contribution holiday. This means that BCE will save $200 million per year for at least the next five years. It’ll give BCE access to cash that it hadn’t expected. In total, the company is estimating that it now has an extra $1 billion of cash in order to fund its growth and, of course, its dividend.

These sizeable contribution holidays strengthen BCE for the foreseeable future. They will enable BCE to continue to strengthen its already significant lead versus its competitors in areas such as fibre and 5G. This will likely solidify BCE’s lead in “winning the household,” where fibre and 5G speeds are key. They’re essential in the new “multi-gig” world. A multi-gig household is one that’s interconnected – where multiple devices are connected at any given time. The fibre connection cannot be beat in this world.

Motley Fool: the bottom line

In summary, BCE stock is one of the best dividend stocks today. Investors have benefited from this stock for decades, and all signs point to this continuing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Passive-Income Stocks Have Hidden Dividends

| Vishesh Raisinghani

For investors seeking passive income, the dividend yield is an important metric. However, the dividend yield could be wiped out …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$50 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

The stock remains volatile amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and significant selling in high-growth …

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Long-Term Investors Should Load Up on

| Chris MacDonald

Value investing involves finding value stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. The main logic behind this …

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Canadian Couples Could Earn $7,335 Tax Free Every Year

| Andrew Walker

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for ways to to get the most passive income out of their …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the fears of interest rate hikes, the global equity markets have turned volatile over the last few weeks. So, …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking steady passive income and those hoping to build retirement wealth are looking for good TSX dividend stocks to …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income for Life? It Only Requires 1 Move

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive income refers to money earned with little or minimal effort. Canadians are fortunate, because it only requires one move …

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Golden Investment Rules for Your Golden Years

| Adam Othman

How you invest for your retirement is governed by why you are investing for your retirement. Many people would think …

Read more »