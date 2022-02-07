Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Reliable Passive Income

Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Reliable Passive Income

These TSX dividend stocks look attractive for investors focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Pensioners and other dividend investors are searching for top TSX stocks to buy right now for a self-directed TFSA focused on passive income.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) just reported solid Q4 and full-year 2021 results. The business saw operating revenues increase 2.5% in 2021 and adjusted net earnings rose 6%. Free cash flow slipped 10.5% due to increased capital expenditures but still came in at nearly $3 billion.

Management provided a positive outlook for 2022, as the business is expected to see revenue gains across the mobile, TV, and internet segments. BCE’s media operations should also benefit from higher advertising spending in 2022.

The company continues to invest in fibre optic lines and the expansion of its 5G network. BCE expects to connect 900,000 new locations to the fibre network in 2022 and will increase its 5G reach.

The board raised the dividend by 5.1% for this year. Once the heavy capital outlays for the 5G network and the fibre-to-the-premises program start to slow down, investors could see free cash flow soar and the size of the dividend hikes increase.

The new quarterly distribution of $0.92 per share provides an annualized yield of 5.4% at the time of writing.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) continues to benefit from the rebound in oil prices. Canada’s largest integrated energy company generated $3.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations in Q4 2021, setting a Q4 record.

Adjusted operating earnings came in at $1.29 billion compared to a loss is the same period last year. The refining and marketing division, which includes the refineries and Suncor’s roughly 1,500 Petro-Canada retail locations, contributed $765 million in adjusted funds from operations. This was a big increase from Q4 2020 when the unit generated $415 million.

Refinery utilization in the quarter averaged 96%. Suncor said its Canadian refineries outperformed the national average by 15%.

Suncor used the cash windfall in 2021 to reduce net debt by $3.7 billion to $16.1 billion, where it was in 2019. Ongoing debt reduction is expected to continue this year.

Suncor is using excess cash to buy back up to 5% of the outstanding stock in the new repurchase plan. Suncor spent $2.5 billion on share repurchases over the past year at an average cost of $27.92 per share. The stock currently trades near $37.

Investors might see another big dividend increase this year. The board raised the payout by 100% in late 2021 to bring the distribution back to the 2019 level. At the time of writing, the distribution provides a 4.6% dividend yield.

WTI oil is above US$90 per barrel, and most analysts expect it to hit US$100 this year. Even at US$80, Suncor generates significant cash flow. The rebound in fuel demand that should come when commuters go back to the office and airlines ramp up capacity later this year should drive stronger results in the downstream operations.

Suncor appears undervalued right now. It was a $44 stock before the pandemic.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

BCE and Suncor are leaders in their respective industries and should deliver steady dividend growth in the coming years. The stocks appear attractive at current prices and offer above-average dividend yields.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Suncor.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Earn $8/Day in Passive Income With These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Investing in real estate to generate passive income can be an excellent way to boost your monthly revenues through rental …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Likely to Rise: 3 ETFs to Consider

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada has yet to officially make the announcement, but it is clear that interest rates are finally …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out This Top ETF

| Chris MacDonald

Inflation concerns are real right now. In Canada and around the world, inflation levels not seen in three or four …

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

4 Discounted Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.3%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors have had to wrestle with increased turbulence to open 2022. In this environment, it may be prudent to …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Why Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) Soared 10% Last Week, and Why it Still Has Steam Left

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Natural gas stocks have been unstoppable this year. The rally continued last week as well, with Birchcliff Energy …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks: An Easy Way to Earn $373 a Month Tax Free in Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

People avoid investing in stocks mainly because of volatility. But not all stocks are equally volatile and risky. Just like …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Are Out of Favour and Yield 4% Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you invest in the same dollar amounts in these three dividend stocks that are out of favour, you’ll earn …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing turbulence in equity markets provides investors an opportunity to buy undervalued dividend stocks at a discount. Quality dividend …

Read more »