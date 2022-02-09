Home » Investing » How to Create a “Lazy” Canadian Investment Portfolio With Just 2 ETFs

How to Create a “Lazy” Canadian Investment Portfolio With Just 2 ETFs

Want the cheapest, most effective, and hands-off approach to investing? Give this article a read.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

I’m not a fan of stock picking. Unless you genuinely enjoy it as a hobby, it can be time consuming, complicated, and stressful. The stress of analyzing annual reports and following earnings reports can really add up over time.

Plus, there is good evidence to suggest that most stock pickers do not outperform the market consistently on a long-term basis. For this reason, I’m a big fan of “lazy” investment portfolios using exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Why invest passively with a lazy portfolio?

For most investors, it is exceedingly difficult to consistently beat the market in the long run. Once you accept this, you can instead aim to match its returns with the least amount of effort and cost possible.

The goal here is to find the best ETFs that maximize exposure to the broad market and offers the lowest management expense ratio (MER). This helps reduce sources of risk that are controllable – under-diversification and high fees.

The Canadian two-fund portfolio

The Canadian two-fund portfolio takes literally 15 minutes to set up and another 15 minutes every year to re-balance. It costs 75% less in MER than a mutual fund from a financial advisor and will match the market return.

The Canadian two-fund portfolio consists of the following assets with varying allocations. Today, I’ll use the example of the “aggressive” 100% stock version:

  1. A Canadian equity ETF (20%-30%)
  2. An all-world excluding Canada equity ETF (70%-80%).

We want to keep the Canadian equity portion of our portfolio overweight relative to world market cap weight (3%) for several reasons. These include lower fees and taxes, reduced volatility, and lower currency risk. This is called a “home country bias” and is beneficial up to a certain percentage.

The Canadian equity portion

My pick to track the Canadian stock market would be iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). XIC has a total of 241 holdings and puts caps on the weightings of each underlying stock. This is to prevent any individual stock from getting so large as to dominate the index.

The top 10 holdings of XIC include stocks like Shopify, Royal Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Enbridge, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway, and Brookfield Asset Management. This makes it an accurate barometer of Canadian stock market performance.

When it comes to MER, XIC is dirt cheap at 0.06% On a $10,000 portfolio, this works out to just $6 a year, so it’s not worth fretting over even if your portfolio is very large. XIC also pays a dividend yield of 2.43%, which is respectable and should be reinvested for total returns.

The all-world ex-Canada portion

BlackRock iShares MSCI All Country World Ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW) contains a total of 9,440 stocks from all market caps, split roughly between the following: U.S. markets at 62%, developed markets at 26%, and emerging markets at 12%. For a 0.22% MER, you get some fantastic diversification.

The top 10 holdings of XAW include stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, NVIDIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The dominance of U.S. stocks in XAW reflects the current heavy weighting toward the U.S. in the world market cap.

Because XAW contains foreign stocks, holding it incurs a 15% foreign withholding tax on the non-Canadian dividends paid out. The current dividend yield of 1.78% already reflects this deduction, so it’s not much to worry about, unless your account is large enough to worry about tax drag.

What about bonds?

Depending on your risk tolerance, investment objectives, and time horizon, you may want to consider adding a bond allocation to reduce volatility and drawdowns. The closer you get to retirement, the more harmful sequence of return risk will be. A 20%-40% bond allocation is recommended for most investors past their 40s.

Any aggregate Canadian bond ETF would work here. Once again, the goal is to keep costs low and diversification maximized. Don’t fret over whether you should buy corporate or government bonds, long or short duration bonds, investment-grade or junk bonds, etc. Buy an aggregate Canadian bond universe ETF and call it a day!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

Why BlackBerry Stock Is a Steal Below $10

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) has been one of the worst-performing stocks on the TSX amid the ongoing tech sector-wide selloff. Despite witnessing …

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About Rising Rates? 1 TSX Stock to Build Wealth in 2022

| Joey Frenette

Building wealth over the long run doesn’t have to be a daunting task, even in a year as challenging as …

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Follow This Warren Buffett Rule as Equity Markets Remain Volatile

| Aditya Raghunath

In the last few months, investors are losing sleep due to the volatility associated with the equity markets. After touching …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Today

| Robin Brown

So far, it looks like February will be just as topsy-turvy for Canadian stocks as January was. Economic and political …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Valuations have become quite stretched, at least across various sectors of the TSX Index. On the whole, though, the Canadian …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 ETF High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re a Motley Fool investor seeking a solid long-term portfolio, then you’re going to want to invest in companies …

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

2 Cheap Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market continues to go through a roller-coaster ride in 2022 after posting strong gains last year. While the …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in February

| Robin Brown

While the TSX Index is only down 0.61% in 2022, many stocks have fallen by 30% or more. Technology stocks …

Read more »