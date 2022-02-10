Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Immediate Passive Income in February

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Immediate Passive Income in February

These three dividend stocks all have an ex-dividend date coming, so investors can receive passive income before February ends!

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks continue to be popular choices for Motley Fool investors in this volatile market. We want some guaranteed income if it means we’re going to be investing in some risky stocks on the side. Even if you’re not investing with some risk in mind, keeping an eye out for passive income is never a bad thing

The problem is, some of the top dividend stocks out there deliver passive income every quarter. That means you may have to wait months to see any cash in your pocket. And even if it’s monthly, you have to be a shareholder of record by a certain date to get in on February cash.

So, today I’m going to offer up some dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates you can still buy into, and see cash before the end of the month.

Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) shareholders must be on record by February 11 to receive its dividend on February 28. The company currently offers a 1.49% dividend yield of $0.64 per year in passive income. It delivers its dividend quarterly, so if you’re wanting dividend stocks you can receive $0.16 per share when the dividend comes out on February 28.

The enterprise software company currently trades at $43.22. Shares are down 28% in the last year, but have started climbing slightly since the tech stock drop in mid-January. Analysts give it a consensus target price of $60.25, a potential upside of 39% as of writing.

Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) is another of the dividend stocks that pays out before the end of the month. The passive income producer must have shareholders on record for February 17 to receive a dividend on February 28. Sleep Country offers a dividend yield of 2.29%, therefore providing $0.78 per share per year in passive income. That dividend comes out quarterly as well, providing Motley Fool investors with $0.195 per share when the dividend is paid.

The mattress company trades at about $33.50 as of writing. Shares are up 22% in the last year, and analysts have a consensus target price of $44.86 for the stock. That’s a potential upside of about 33% as of writing. Furthermore, the passive income stock trades at a valuable 14 times earnings as of writing.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is also one of the dividend stocks delivering dividends on February 28. Shareholders must be on record by February 15 to receive the dividend yield of 5.5%. That yield comes out monthly in this case, so you’ll receive $0.94 per share per year, and $0.0783 per share per month from the passive income stock.

The renewable energy company trades at $17.29 as of writing, with a target price of $19.13 by analysts. That’s a potential upside of about 12% from the stock that’s down 19% in the last year. Shares have started climbing again with energy companies doing well, and it currently trades at a valuable 2.17 times book value.

Bottom line

Why wait for passive income? These three dividend stocks are strong options in different fields. You can receive income in just two weeks by purchasing before the ex-dividend date. Further, analysts believe each will perform well in the coming year. That’s definitely something for Motley Fool investors to consider when buying up dividend stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Enghouse Systems Ltd.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $400 in Passive Income This Month Alone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has to be the best savings account for those seeking passive income. You can take …

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Impressive Dividend Income

| Chris MacDonald

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are popular investment options among dividend investors. And it is easy to see why …

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stock Bargains Under $35 to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

It has been quite the volatility storm lately, not just to the downside, but also to the upside following the …

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Buy These Stocks Before the RRSP Deadline

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you maximized your RRSP contributions for 2021? If not, you’re in luck. The deadline for contributions is just a …

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top TSX 5G Stocks Could See Impressive Growth in 2022 and Beyond

| Chris MacDonald

From a trendy tech buzzword, 5G has seen a transition in the last few years to become one of the …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: How to Turn $20,000 Into $530,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are looking for ways to build substantial self-directed RRSP portfolios to complement CPP, OAS, and company pensions. Power …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Insurance Stocks Can Endure Tough Times

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Insurance companies, not just banks, are financially-regulated institutions in Canada. Also, established insurers can produce excellent long-term results like the …

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in February and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Canadian investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to buy in their retirement portfolios today and hold for years. …

Read more »