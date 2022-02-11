2 High-Growth Value Stocks Analysts Expect to Double

These tech stocks are well within value territory, based on strong growth prospects for long-term Motley Fool investors, and could double this year!

Value: it’s what you want when you look at this volatile market today. But that can be quite tricky — especially when it comes to tech stocks. After the last few years, where Motley Fool investors saw substantial growth, now it’s questionable whether many tech stocks are value stocks or losers.

But in the case of these two high-growth value stocks, I’d argue they’re the best in the bunch. Each is affordable and practically near oversold territory. While each has its own issues, long-term investors will certainly be able to take advantage of them at these valuable prices today.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) continues to feel the weight of pressure from the Spruce Point Capital Management short-seller report. Back in September, shares fell by 30% after the report. Since then, the most recent earnings report came with an announcement that founder and former chief executive officer Dax Dasilva would be in a new role.

Despite the share slump, the new CEO JP Chauvet is confident Lightspeed stock is on track to reach profitability. While it became questionable as to whether over $2 billion in acquisitions in two years was a smart move, now it looks like they’re finally paying off. That makes it one of the value stocks to consider.

Analysts weighing in on Lightspeed stock’s performance trimmed their targets; however, the results from the last quarter were certainly better than expected. In fact, while the share price may be down, don’t count these value stocks out. Analysts believe the company could see shares double in the next year, with a consensus target price of $80 as of writing.

The cuts in share price were mainly attributed to an uncertain tech market and also a new CEO on board. However, the recent quarter suggests the company is on track to have clear growth emerge. Shares of Lightspeed stock are down 57% in the last year and up 21% in the last month. Making it one of the value stocks you’ll want for this year and beyond.

WELL Health stock

There are many analysts and researchers claiming that the coronavirus is something we may need to get used to. Yet no matter what happens with the virus in the future, there is one thing that’s clear: telemedicine is here to stay. The option gives patients and professionals far too many time and cost savings to be ignored.

Yet Motley Fool investors continue to ignore the growth potential of value stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). The company continues to expand within the telemedicine market, acquiring companies both in Canada and the United States. And now, it’s bringing in substantial revenue from its CRH acquisition in the U.S.

Yet shares continue to trade at just $4.50 per share. Meanwhile, analysts continue to recommend the stock as a strong buy that could certainly double or more in the next year. And again, the cuts aren’t for WELL Health stock itself, but instead from the tech stock environment. That’s why it’s certainly one of the value stocks you’ll want to consider.

The company is now certainly a value stock, trading at 1.64 times book value. Shares are down 48% in the last year, and up 21% in the last month. Meanwhile, analysts give it a consensus target price of $11.17 as of writing. That’s almost triple today’s share price, making it well within bargain territory among value stocks.