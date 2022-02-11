Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock up 12% in the Last Month: Should You Buy?

Air Canada Stock up 12% in the Last Month: Should You Buy?

Although Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock can deliver strong returns over the next few years, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
An airplace on a runway

Image source: Getty Images.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock may be one of those businesses that’s too big to fail. Let’s start with a small historical tour.

The Government of Canada tends to provide Air Canada bailouts

More than a decade ago, because of the global financial crisis, countries around the world were in deep recession. Air Canada was also in trouble then, but it was able to get financial aid of about $1 billion in 2009 with the help of the federal government.

This time around, because of the pandemic, through a series of debt and equity financing agreements, the Government of Canada made about $5.375 billion available to Air Canada in April 2021. Although Air Canada only ended up using $1.4 billion of the funds, it goes to show that the government is ready to step in when things get exceptionally tough for the company. (Air Canada ended up using the money to refund customers’ non-refundable tickets.)

The COVID-19 pandemic

Particularly, this time, it really wasn’t the airline’s fault. The COVID-19 pandemic seemingly overnight turned off Air Canada’s revenue source. Planes were grounded, leaving the company with lost revenues and a damaged balance sheet. Even if planes were allowed to fly through 2020, the demand would not be there anyway, as most people would only fly if necessary during those sensitive times.

From Q2 to Q4 of 2020, Air Canada’s revenue was more than 80% lower versus in 2019. The airline’s revenue began rebounding in Q2 2021. By Q3 2021, its revenue for the quarter was $2.1 billion, which was about 38% of the 2019 levels. Q3 also turned a gross profit of $247 million, which is much better than Q2’s gross loss of -$436 million.

The Q4 2021 results should be even better than in Q3 2021. Interested investors can mark their calendars on February 18, when Air Canada will reveal its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results.

Is Air Canada stock on track for a rebound?

Air Canada stock is up about 12.5% in the last month. Is it on track for a rebound?

AC Chart

AC data by YCharts

If we take a step back and look at Air Canada stock’s longer-term chart, it recently bottomed at about $20 in December 2021 and has climbed more than 26% from that level. However, the stock is just passing through a 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which is below the 200-day SMA that is flat. The 200-day SMA serves as resistance at about $28 per share. So, it’s too early to say that AC stock is rebounding. At best, it’s consolidating.

The consensus 12-month price target is $29.44 per share, which represents 16% near-term upside potential. Again, it’ll need to break through the 50-day and 200-day SMA first.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Although some investors consider Air Canada stock as a growth stock, seeing that it appreciated 26% in about two months, it is, at best, a cyclical stock with growth potential from a normalization of its business from the pandemic. It really remains a speculative stock today, as its stockholders’ equity has dwindled from $4.4 billion at 2019 year-end to Q3 2021’s $145 million.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Can Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) Repeat Its 11,178% Gain from 2021?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cryptocurrency, not Bitcoin, delivered an out-of-this-world return in 2021. Had you invested US$1,000 in Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) on year-end 2020, …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Altcoins, not Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Have Triple-Digit Return Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Any type of cryptocurrency other than the world’s most popular crypto, is called an altcoin. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), and …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

$323 Billion ETF Industry Gives Confidence to New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Montreal, through BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), is one of the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top 2 Dividend ETFs for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Your early retirement or passive-income strategy probably hinges on dividends. However, even the best dividend stocks are prone to volatility. …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

How to Easily Make Over $465/Month in TAX-FREE Passive Income!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 127 points in mid-morning trading on February 11. This was an encouraging start to …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Are the Best to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

To step up and buy a Canadian stock while it’s underperforming and trading super cheap takes a lot of guts. …

Read more »

Growth from coins
Investing

High-Growth Stocks to Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Balancing a portfolio between income- and growth-focused stocks can be challenging. Fortunately, the market provides plenty of great income and …

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Trades Above $36: Should You Buy or Sell?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is trading above $36 after making a new 52-week high of $38.62 on February 2, the day …

Read more »