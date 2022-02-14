Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Make $1,000 in Annual Dividends From This ETF

TFSA Investors: Make $1,000 in Annual Dividends From This ETF

There are great dividend stocks on sale out there, sure. But what if TFSA investors can make their own portfolio with the click of a button?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perfect for TFSA investors wanting to find solid dividend stocks. Not only are you bringing in cash every single quarter, and sometimes every month, but that cash is tax free! Even if your shares aren’t performing at peak condition, you can still reinvest or take out cash any time you need it.

Where should you look for dividend stocks? You could research and research and still be left unsure about what dividends to invest in. That’s why I recommend exchange-traded funds (ETF).

Why an ETF?

Having an ETF is like choosing your own portfolio with the click of a button for TFSA investors. There’s no guesswork; you simply have to choose the right ETF for you. Then a team of managers looks after the portfolio for its investors. In the end, everyone wins!

The only issue is that with ETFs, TFSA investors aren’t likely to see as high of a dividend. That being said, those dividends are far more secure. Further, they usually grow at a faster rate as well. If you look at real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example, many take quite some time to increase their dividends. Meanwhile, an ETF usually increases almost every year.

Which ETF should TFSA investors choose?

Today, I’m going to recommend Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE). Vanguard has some of the top ETFs out there, and this Canadian capped REIT ETF is perfect for TFSA investors seeking strong, stable dividends.

The ETF hands out dividends on a monthly basis. This particular Vanguard fund focuses on the performance of a “broad Canadian real estate equity index.” Right now, that aim is to replicate the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index, investing in stocks of Canadian REITs. It has $7 billion invested in North America, investing in 16 stocks with the benchmark sitting at 18. It’s also a deal, trading at 11.5 times earnings — especially as it holds a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

What you’d get

Let’s say TFSA investors had some cash set aside to invest in dividend stocks like this one. You would earn about $0.09 per month, and $1 per year per share. Each share costs $36.64 as of writing. Meanwhile, in the last year investors saw returns of 29% after rebounding out of the 2020 market crash.

Therefore, shares remain a steal trading a touch higher than 2019 levels. So, now is a great time to get back in it before shares continue on the stable climb that TFSA investors had gotten used to. Here is how you can make $1,000 per year from this stock alone.

It’s simple to see that to make $1,000 in dividends, at $1 per share that’s 1,000 shares. So, that would cost TFSA investors $36,640 at this point. That’s not even half of your TFSA contribution room for $1,000 guaranteed each year! Further, you could have an extra 7% from the investment itself. That’s an additional $2,564.80 in the next year. Suddenly, you have $3,564.80 after just a year from one investment alone — and a low-risk one at that.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stock to Buy Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The concerns over growing tension between Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation have increased the volatility in the equity markets …

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy for Higher Interest Rates

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada has said it expects that interest rates will need to increase to contend with the inflationary …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $250 a Month of Passive Income? Buy These 5 Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re looking to earn passive income, finding high-quality dividend stocks to buy is one of the fastest and simplest …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Dividend stocks are one of your best bets for building a reliable passive-income stream. Companies do have the right to …

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

Hate Taxes? Then Avoid These 3 TFSA Mistakes

| Adam Othman

One of the biggest advantages presented by the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the promise of tax-free wealth growth. The flexibility …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Invest $200 Monthly and Get $500 a Month in Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

It’s a myth that the stock market is a game of the rich. You do not need to have the …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stock Heavyweight Clash: Should You Buy Enbridge or Royal Bank?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 17 points to close out the previous week on February 11. Futures in United States …

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

There’s a reason why many investors look for stocks that can create stable passive income. Some look at these stocks …

Read more »