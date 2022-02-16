Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks Investors Should Hold in a TFSA

3 Dividend Stocks Investors Should Hold in a TFSA

Holding dividend stocks in a TFSA could allow investors to snowball their income quicker. Here are three stocks to buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that dividend stocks have greatly outperformed growth stocks so far in 2022. While many popular growth stocks have fallen more than 20%, many dividend stocks are holding onto flat performances, and, in some cases, even gaining more than 10%. As an added benefit, dividend stocks could provide investors with a steady stream of income.

Whichever way you look at it, there are positives in holding shares of dividend stocks in your TFSA, even if they tend to perform more modestly than growth stocks over the long term. Here are three dividend stocks investors should hold in a TFSA!

It’s time to buy the banks

Interest rates are expected to rise several times in 2022. While that could be bad for growth stocks, it could be very beneficial for financial companies. In fact, bank stocks tend to perform more strongly in high-interest environments. This is because banks often see profit margins widen as interest rates rise. In Canada, the banking industry is heavily dominated by five companies. Of that group, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is my top pick.

Although investors really can’t go wrong choosing any of the Big Five banks, I prefer Bank of Nova Scotia for its geographical diversification. With 2,000 branches and offices across 50 countries, it is known as Canada’s most international bank. This diversification could provide the company with some stability if one region is hit with economic uncertainty. With respect to its dividend, Bank of Nova Scotia offers a forward dividend yield of 4.29%. An excellent dividend payer, this company has successfully paid dividends to shareholders for the past 189 years.

Invest in this industry

Canada’s railway industry also led by companies with a very solid moat. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific Railway are dominant North American railway companies and two very reliable stocks. In this article, I will focus on the former; however, that doesn’t mean that Canadian Pacific wouldn’t make a good investment either.

Canadian National is currently Canada’s largest railway company in terms of its network size and in revenue. When compared to its peers in the United States, Canadian National still ranks in the top three in terms of annual revenue. An excellent distributor of dividends, Canadian National has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 25 years. With a payout ratio of 35.7%, the company should be able to comfortably continue raising its dividend in the coming years.

Hold one of Canada’s top dividend stocks

The list of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats features many companies that would be worthy of being included in your portfolio. However, if investors had to choose a select few, which is often the case with individual investors, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) should be on the shortlist. The company currently holds the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada. It has raised its dividend distribution for the past 47 years.

Fortis is known as a recession-proof company. It provides regulated gas and electric utilities to 3.4 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. This means that its business doesn’t tend to experience any major slowdowns during periods of market uncertainty. This stability is reflected in its stock, which has a beta of 0.10. That suggests that Fortis stock is much less volatile than the broader market. In terms of its dividend, Fortis offers investors an attractive forward yield of 3.57%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make $10/Day in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you investing to earn regular income or build wealth in the long term? You can have both, but then …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine has brought much-needed relief to the equity markets, I expect the …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats vs High Dividend ETFs: Which One Is Better for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canadians love dividend stocks, and I totally understand why. Our stock market is filled with great banking, insurance, energy, utilities, …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Unbelievable: 3 ETFs With Double-Digit Dividends!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income investors in Canada have plenty of options. The dividends from energy, banking, and telecommunications are robust enough to live …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for a Powerful Yield

| Adam Othman

The market cap is not a number people realistically consider when looking for good dividend stocks. Yield usually takes priority …

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Quickly Build a Growing Passive-Income Stream

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the past few years, the rise in Canadians looking to build a passive-income stream or start a side hustle …

Read more »