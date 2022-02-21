Home » Investing » 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Add to Your TFSA in February

2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Add to Your TFSA in February

These two discounted growth stocks are must-buys for long-term TFSA investors.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

One of the main selling points of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is tax-free withdrawals. Canadians have the option to withdraw funds from their TFSA at any point in time, completely free of any tax. 

Due to its flexibility, TFSAs are generally thought of when saving towards a short-term goal. Make no mistake, though, TFSAs can be excellent savings accounts for long-term goals, such as retirement. 

In addition to tax-free withdrawals, capital gains are also not taxed inside a TFSA. So, if you’ve got decades until you plan on withdrawing funds, there’s no reason why your TFSA cannot be used for retirement savings.

Using a TFSA as a long-term savings account

Dating back to 2009, when the TFSA was introduced, the contribution limit totals $81,500 today. The limit is $6,000 in 2022, but unused contributions can be carried over from year to year.

A grand total of $81,500 likely won’t be enough to fully fund your retirement. But if you’ve got time on your side, the magic of compound interest could grow a maxed-out TFSA into a sizable nest egg.

Compounding at an annual rate of 8%, a lump sum of $81,500 would be worth close to $400,000 in 20 years. In 30 years, it would be worth more than $800,000. Keep in mind that these funds can also be withdrawn completely tax free.

Now, how do you earn an annual rate of 8%? Investing in the stock market is one way to earn that type of return. Fortunately, for long-term investors, now’s a great time to be investing. The TSX is full of high-quality stocks that are on sale right now.

Here are two top picks that have not only returned far more than 8% a year over the past decade but are also trading at a discount today.

Growth stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Renewable energy is one area that I’d urge all long-term investors to have exposure to. And with many companies in the sector trading below all-time highs today, now is a perfect time to be investing.

Nearing a market cap of $30 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is not only a renewable energy leader in Canada but across the globe as well. 

Shares of the growth stock are up a market-crushing 100% over the past five years and 200% over the past decade. And that’s not even including the company’s impressive 3.5% dividend yield.

If you’re looking to own only one company in the growing renewable energy space, Brookfield Renewable Partners would be my choice.

Growth stock #2: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has quietly been one of the top-performing TSX companies in recent years. The growth stock is up close to 400% over the past five years and close to 2,000% over the past decade. 

Stocks in the financial sector tend to not be the fastest-growing investments. goeasy has certainly been an exception to that. 

The company has carved out a lucrative niche for itself in the consumer-facing financial services market. It offers its Canadian customers a range of different personal loan options. 

With shares currently trading 30% below 52-week highs, this is a rare discount that long-term investors would be wise to take advantage of.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka owns Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Could Rise: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada is likely to start raising its benchmark rates to combat the impact of the inflationary environment. …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: Earn $8/Day Without Working

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of ways to earn a passive income, but not all are financially or practically viable for …

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Real Deal to Manage Risk: A Basket of 27 Assets or 1 Big Bank Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Volatility is ever-present in the stock market, although investors have ways to manage risks. An asset class that is slightly …

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

6.2% Home Price Growth: Invest in REITs Rather Than Purchase Real Estate

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate investors beware when the Bank of Canada starts the rate-hike cycle, probably in March 2022. A report from …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Become a Part-Time Passive Income Employee With This Cheap Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ever think that you might need a part-time job? How about just need some extra cash? Many Motley Fool investors …

Read more »

A person suffering
Dividend Stocks

Are 2 or 3 Rate Hikes Enough to Curb Inflation?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The inflation reading in Canada rose to an alarming 5.1% last month. It could force the Bank of Canada (BoC) …

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Retire Early With This Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Although interest rates are expected to rise over the next few years, they are still at historically low levels. Millennial …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Stock: A Buy Following Earnings?

| Chris MacDonald

Headquartered in Ontario, Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is financial services and insurance provider. This company offers many services, including commercial mortgages, asset management, insurance …

Read more »