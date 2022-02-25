Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Bear Scenario: A Super Spike Above US$100 Before the Next Oil Slump

Bear Scenario: A Super Spike Above US$100 Before the Next Oil Slump

Oil prices could rise above US$100 at any time, although a slump could follow a super spike when producers pump more oil than global demand soon.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
A brown bear sitting on a rock

Image source: Getty Images.

The double-digit drop of the S&P/TSX Composite Index on February 23, 2022, extended its losing streak to five trading days. In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial is down 10% from early January and is now in correction territory. Canada’s primary stock exchange widened its year-to-date loss to 2.26%, although the energy sector is still up 21.05%.

Market analysts worry about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine border crisis on oil prices and the energy sector. Goldman Sachs’s commodity strategist Jeffrey Currie said, “The oil market feels like a runaway train speeding toward US$100 a barrel.” After Brent crude came 50 cents close to US$100, industry experts say the price could hit US$125.     

While oil traders around the world scream buy, buy, buy, Ed Morse, Citigroup’s head of commodity analysis, advised clients to sell oil. His bear scenario is that a price super spike will happen, and oil producers will be under pressure to pump more. There could be a sea change as the market shifts into surplus.

Less supply than demand

Energy stocks are red hot since 2021, when oil rebounded from its slump in 2020. Saudi Arabia and Russia were in an oil price war before the pandemic. Global demand for oil fell thereafter fell due to border closures and travel restrictions. The result was catastrophic for oil companies.

The oversupply in April 2020 led to the unprecedented collapse of oil prices. OPEC and partner countries had to cut production to decrease global supply and stabilize the price. Oil prices are surging in 2022, because OPEC+ pumps less oil than global demand. It might stay high if Russia constrains it oil exports in response to economic sanctions by the West.

Strong tailwinds

Higher oil prices were the tailwinds in 2021 for battered energy stocks. Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) lost its Dividend Aristocrat status after Q1 2020 when it slashed its dividend by 55% to preserve cash and protect the balance sheet. Fast forward to 2022, and the oil bellwether’s dividend yield is back to pre-pandemic levels.

The $53.25 billion integrated energy company restored investors’ confidence by increasing its dividends by 100% in Q4 2021. Suncor paid a total of $3.9 billion to shareholders in 2021, including $1.6 billion, which represents the dividend increase in the fourth quarter. Net earnings for the year reached $4.11 billion compared to the $4.31 billion net loss in 2020.

Mark Little, president and CEO of Suncor, said, “In 2021, we reduced our debt at the highest annual pace in the company’s history and maximized the returns to our shareholders through accelerated share repurchases and dividends.” According to Little, the strategy enabled Suncor to exit 2021 with a strengthened balance sheet.

The erstwhile Dividend Aristocrat is among the top picks in the energy sector in 2022. Suncor trades at $37.09 per share and pays a 4.53% dividend. Current investors are also up 17.19% year to date. If the favourable pricing environment sustains, the price forecast of $43.65 (+17.7%) in 12 months by market analysts could materialize.  

Potential supply surprise

No one can say how high global oil prices will reach under the present circumstances. Still, Mr. Morse foresees a supply surprise by year-end that could prompt an oil crash like in 2008.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Goldman Sachs.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock Seems to Be Just Getting Started

| Vineet Kulkarni

If small-cap Canadian energy stocks have not been on your watchlist, it’s time to put them right on top. A …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Hits US$100: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

In 2022, Canadian energy stocks have been outperforming just about any other sector. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is up …

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Today

| Adam Othman

If we gauge the state of the Canadian energy sector with S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index, it’s easy to see that …

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have been strong again in the last month. This is due to the live …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »

warning or alert
Energy Stocks

Will Energy Stocks Tank if War Pushes Oil Prices to US$100 or Higher?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Simple economics say that the law of supply and demand dictates the price of a product. The same law applies …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy With Oil at $100

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil and gas prices were already riding significant momentum coming into the new year. In January, Goldman Sachs projected that …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Crude Oil After Breaching Crucial $100/Barrel Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated quickly, and energy commodities zoomed to record levels. Brent crude oil breached US$100-a-barrel level on Thursday …

Read more »