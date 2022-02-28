Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Start Investing With $100: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Start Investing With $100: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

A small but regular investment of $100 could help you create a portfolio that could generate a steady inflow of income.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks doesn’t require large investments to start with. Even a small but regular investment of $100 can help you create a portfolio that would generate a steady inflow of substantial dividend income over time.

So, for those planning to start investing in stocks, consider buying these three TSX dividend stocks for $100. 

Enbridge: $54.08

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a top stock to begin investing with. The company has consistently delivered strong returns on the back of its diversified asset base. It’s worth noting that Enbridge’s average annual total shareholder return (since 2008) stands at 11.7%, which is attractive. 

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well positioned to deliver strong returns on the back of the recovery in its mainline volumes. Further, strength in its base business and expansion of renewable capacity augurs well for future growth. 

Its multi-billion secured capital program, inflation-protected revenues (about 80% of its revenues have partial or complete inflation protection), strong balance sheet, revenue inflators, and productivity enhancements are likely to drive its distributable cash flows and, in turn, its shareholders’ returns. Enbridge’s distributable cash flow per share is projected to grow by a CAGR of 5-7% through 2024, which is encouraging. Meanwhile, ENB stock offers a solid dividend yield of 6.4%.

AltaGas: $27.83

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) offers a unique mix of growth and income. The company owns a balanced portfolio of utility assets (low risk and regulated) and midstream business (high growth) that helps the company to deliver strong shareholder returns. 

Notably, AltaGas stock has appreciated by over 43% in one year on the back of consistent growth in its earnings and funds from operations. Further, AltaGas increased its 2021 dividends by 4%, while it announced a 6% hike in its dividends for 2022. 

Looking ahead, AltaGas expects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 8-10% through 2026, which will likely expand its high-quality earnings base in the utility segment and support increased dividend payments. Meanwhile, higher global exports volumes in the midstream operations and focus on improving cost structure will likely accelerate its growth. 

Overall, AltaGas is well positioned to deliver solid returns to its shareholders in the coming years. Meanwhile, thanks to its solid earnings base, the company forecasts a 5-7% increase in its dividends per annum through 2026.

Algonquin Power & Utilities: $18.09

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is another low-risk stock for consistent dividend income and capital appreciation. Its high-quality regulated assets, long-term agreements, and growing renewables capacity will support its earnings and, in turn, drive its dividends and share price. 

Thanks to its solid earnings base, Algonquin Power & Utilities has uninterruptedly increased dividends by an average of 10% per annum in the last 11 years. Furthermore, the company projects its rate base and earnings to consistently improve in the coming years, which will likely support higher dividend payments in the future. 

It’s worth noting that Algonquin Power & Utilities sees its rate base to increase by about 15% per annum through 2026, which will lead to a mid- to high-single-digit growth in its earnings over the next five years. 

Overall, its diversified assets, growing rate base, and opportunistic acquisitions strengthen my bullish outlook. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ALTAGAS LTD. and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Income: $6.34/Day With These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Earning passive income can serve anyone well. Whether you need some additional cash to cater to a few monthly expenses …

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn an Extra $339 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadian investors are using the TFSA to create self-directed pensions that will generate reliable and growing tax-free passive income for …

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks Paying Attractive Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

When the world feels a little shaky, it is comforting to receive monthly dividend cheques from quality TSX stocks. Regular …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy? You’re at the right place! These dividend stocks should do …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

The recent volatility in the TSX Index and a surge in commodity prices is giving investors a chance to buy …

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Telecom Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Kay Ng

The Canadian telecom stocks are popular for dividend income. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), in particular, provides the biggest yield of the Big …

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Raging War: Will Corporate Earnings Drop in Q1 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians were looking forward to investing in 2022 and earn passive income to cope with rising inflation. The stock market …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I Love Holding Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Yesterday, I published an article about my love and hate relationship with growth stocks. So, I thought I would expand …

Read more »