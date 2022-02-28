Home » Investing » War Is No Time to Panic Sell Stocks

War Is No Time to Panic Sell Stocks

War is always a frightening prospect, but it is best not to panic sell stocks during frightening times. Especially not energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

Last week, Europe witnessed military action the likes of which it hadn’t seen in decades. Following a weeks-long troop buildup, Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions from most European Nations, as well as Canada and the United States.

The attack sent economic shockwaves across the world. Russia’s currency collapsed in value, its trade with the EU was cut off, and countries resolved to cut off the aggressor nation from the SWIFT banking system. As expected, stocks tanked on the news. Russia invaded on February 23 in North American time zones. On February 24, markets immediately opened to a steep sell-off, with the S&P 500 falling 1.44% to the previous day’s close. Russian markets got hit even harder, falling 40% in nominal terms and 70% when accounting for depreciation of the ruble. It was a scary time.

And yet, those who had the stomach to hold stocks through all of this saw gains in the days that followed. From the bottom on February 24 to the end of trading on Friday, stocks notched a 5.34% gain. Investors who held on through the volatility were rewarded. In this article I will explore why that happened, and make the case that panic selling stocks is never the right thing to do–not even in a war.

Stocks often sell off during wars but only briefly

Wars are scary events, so it should come as no surprise that people often sell stocks when they are declared. Fear leads to a “fight or flight response,” and selling an asset could be considered a kind of “flight.” Nevertheless, history shows that war is not devastating for financial assets. Historically speaking, when wars break out, stocks tend to fall very briefly and then rebound. Consider these examples:

  • In World War II, the Dow fell 2.9% after the attack on Pearl Habour, then rose 50% over the course of the rest of the war.
  • The Dow gained 10% after a brief dip on the day of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
  • The S&P 500 fell 15% in the days immediately following 9/11, but later regained what it had lost. After bottoming in 2002, stocks went into a bull market that lasted until 2008.

As you can see, the markets sometimes have an immediate, negative reaction to war and related disasters. But it tends to be short lived. After dipping temporarily, stocks usually recover from war-related sell-offs. In many cases, they go on to set new highs.

Some stocks are doing quite well now

After a brief review of the history of war-related stocks market crashes, it’s time to ask the question:

Is this time any different?

If the market action on Friday is any indication, no. Friday was one of the best days for the S&P 500 in many weeks.

There are some stocks that have been holding up pretty well through this entire thing. Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), for example, delivered a 1.39% return last week. As oil prices rose, investors bid up the stock, which makes more money the higher oil prices go. The same is true for other energy stocks. And we can reasonably expect that, with all the cyber-attacks happening in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, some tech companies will rise to the challenge, developing cyber security tools that will help the world make it through this crisis. The lesson? War is always a bad thing, but it isn’t necessarily bad for the markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button owns Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How Does Warren Buffett Manage His Investment Portfolio in a War?

| Puja Tayal

Warren Buffett is among the popular value investors who have lived through World War II, as well as many other …

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Is Cineplex Stock a Better Recovery Stock to Buy Than Air Canada?

| Daniel Da Costa

Ever since the pandemic first caused stocks to sell off significantly and business operations to be impacted, there have been …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Robin Brown

It has been a turbulent ride for Canadian stocks in 2022. Every day appears to bring a new surprise or …

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

One of the reasons why real estate is such an excellent industry to invest in is because it’s one of …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Stocks Sometimes Sell Off After Posting Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

One thing you’ll notice when you start investing is that often stocks will perform opposite to how you’d expect after …

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock Is Cheap, but Is It the Best Stock to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

For two years now, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been impacted by the pandemic. However, as more countries around the …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: 2 of the Best Stocks to Watch Today

| Joey Frenette

The Canadian stock market is finally getting its moment to outshine its bigger brother, the S&P 500, after many years …

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

1st-Time Investors: 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Turmoil

| Vineet Kulkarni

Equity markets across the globe trembled, as Russia invaded Ukraine this week. But though markets dropped, not all stocks felt …

Read more »