Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

This bear market is creating some deep-value buying opportunities for long-term investors. Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks for March!

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

The correction in Canadian stocks is creating some attractive value opportunities for patient, long-term investors. The keyword in that statement is patient. Who knows when the markets will reverse upward? It could be soon or it could be months yet.

There is certainly a wall of worry that the market faces. What I do know is that buying stocks in high-quality businesses at low valuations pays off over the long run. If you don’t mind waiting, here are three top Canadian stocks that are undervalued today.

A top Canadian retail stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has been one of the best stocks on the TSX over the past 10 years. In that time, it has delivered a 943% total return (26% averaged annually). It has done this by consolidating and building out a massive convenience store and gas station network across the world.

While that doesn’t sound like a massive growth industry, Couche-Tard has been exceptional at allocating and managing capital. This Canadian stock is particularly well positioned to win from a recovery to pre-pandemic travel and commuting trends.

Today, the company generates a significant amount of free cash flow. In 2021, it bought back nearly $1 billion of stock. Today, it has a current program to buy back as much as 4% of its stock. Despite, this stock only trades for 16 times earnings and 12 times EBITDA. This is a fair price for a high-quality business.

A top Canadian financial stock

Another undervalued stock any Canadian should own is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). This is one of the best-managed companies in Canada. Over the past 10 years, it has delivered an average annual return of 20%. With over $680 million of assets under management, it is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world.

Over the past five years, the company’s operational results have significantly outperformed the return from its stock. Consequently, management is looking at opportunities to unlock value.

It is contemplating spinning out its asset-light asset management business. Brookfield believes this could unlock as much as 30-40% more value for shareholders from today’s price. This Canadian stock is down about 10% this year and it looks like an attractive long-term buy here.

A top global business conglomerate

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN)(NYSE:BBU) is a cheap Canadian stock that many investors may not be familiar with. As per the name, it is the private equity subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management mentioned above. This is a great way to get exposure to a diverse array of high-quality businesses across the globe.

The businesses is owns include private hospitals in Australia, a leading battery manufacturer, construction services, software businesses, a top trailer manufacturer, and global lottery services (to name a few). Often, these businesses have a strong market position or competitive moat, and they generally yield a lot of cash. Brookfield provides capital, management expertise, and a global platform to help maximize their business performance.

The company has been growing steadily around 20% every year since inception. Management expects to meet or exceed that growth rate for the next five years going forward. Apply the Rule of 72, and the stock could double in three-and-a-half years. Not to forget, with a price-to-earnings multiple of only 10, this Canadian stock is very cheap. That provides a nice margin of safety for investors willing to buy this top stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

Why Aritzia Stock Plunged by 18% in February

| Jitendra Parashar

What happened? Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock turned negative in February after posting consistent gains in the previous four months. Despite starting …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy After Reporting Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

We are well through earnings season now, and, as expected, stocks across Canada are posting a variety of different results. …

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

War Is No Time to Panic Sell Stocks

| Andrew Button

Last week, Europe witnessed military action the likes of which it hadn’t seen in decades. Following a weeks-long troop buildup, …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How Does Warren Buffett Manage His Investment Portfolio in a War?

| Puja Tayal

Warren Buffett is among the popular value investors who have lived through World War II, as well as many other …

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Is Cineplex Stock a Better Recovery Stock to Buy Than Air Canada?

| Daniel Da Costa

Ever since the pandemic first caused stocks to sell off significantly and business operations to be impacted, there have been …

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Robin Brown

It has been a turbulent ride for Canadian stocks in 2022. Every day appears to bring a new surprise or …

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

One of the reasons why real estate is such an excellent industry to invest in is because it’s one of …

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Stocks Sometimes Sell Off After Posting Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

One thing you’ll notice when you start investing is that often stocks will perform opposite to how you’d expect after …

Read more »