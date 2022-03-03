Home » Investing » Why I Sold My Stake in Enbridge Stock

Why I Sold My Stake in Enbridge Stock

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has long been touted as a top dividend performer, but I’m simply unconvinced about its long-term prospects.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
pipe metal texture inside

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) comes up in practically every single article if you’re talking about two things: energy and dividends. The latter, of course, is where most Canadian investors have particular interest. And for years I’ve been a benefactor of those dividends.

However, I recently made the decision to sell my stake in Enbridge stock. How much? All of it. It wasn’t an easy decision but one I’ve been thinking about for some time. So here I’ll go over why.

Future growth, but how much?

In my opinion, the future growth potential for Enbridge stock is limited. The pipeline company has long-term contracts set up for decades of income, it’s true. This has allowed it to support its dividend and dividend growth for all those years. In fact, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the company’s dividend remains at 14.32%!

However, that dividend was recently boosted again, but by a much smaller 3%. Over the last few years, that growth was around 7%. While Enbridge stock management believes it can reach those levels again, and may see another boost in the future, there are factors weighing on it.

Some of those factors include the necessity to grow. Right now Enbridge stock has pipeline projects coming out its ears. These projects continue to be met with environmental and societal pushback as the world moves to clean energy. Pipelines take up a lot of space, space that could be used for cleaner energy. All that pushback means delays and more delays for future growth.

Cleaner projects

And while those pipeline projects remain stagnant, there hasn’t been all that much evidence of finding clean energy projects from Enbridge stock. Whether I’m a tree hugger or not, the fact remains that clean energy is the future. Not the oil and gas focus that Enbridge has. While other pipeline companies continue to diversify, Enbridge seems to be lagging behind.

True, it has a project underway to create natural gas from waste, but it in the next few decades gas could be all but obsolete. This comes from a massive investment into clean energy that supports not gas creation, but electric power. So what will Enbridge do then run besides the few windmills it has?

Non-performer

But I think the biggest problem I’ve had with Enbridge stock is its performance since I purchased it over half a decade back. The company hit peak levels only to fall during the oil and gas crisis. Since then, it’s just now managed to climb back, which is why I sold it. It now trades at the target price set by analysts of about $56 per share. That target price was over $60 back in 2018.

Honestly, the future doesn’t look much better. Sure gas prices have gone up, but I’m a long-term investor. And long-term I really don’t think Enbridge stock will be my best performing stock. And frankly, when it comes to the dividend, there are stronger, more stable options. For my part, I simply moved my Enbridge shares into Canadian banks that consistently perform well, especially during volatile times like these, and continue to see strong dividends.

Foolish takeaway

Enbridge stock is basically stuck where it was about five or so years ago. It is already meeting its target price and is technically in overbought territory with a relative strength index of 70. The dividend is fine, but there are better ones out there for investors wanting decades of income. So in my opinion, now is a great time to sell this stock and take what you can before another dip in the markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

think thought consider
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Climbed up to 31% in the Last Week: Time to Take Profits?

| Kay Ng

It’s a bad idea to buy stocks and intend to sell them for quick profits. However, when your stocks move …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks, as Canada Raises Interest Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is keeping the global stock market highly unpredictable without any clear direction. The Canadian equities market …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Is Enbridge (TSX:ENB) an Excellent Buy in This Volatile Environment?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering the seventh day, the concerns over oil supply have raised oil prices to over $105/barrel. …

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Power Stock Is Powered Up

| Kay Ng

Renewable power stocks saw a rebound lately. In particular, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock just experienced a four-day rally that witnessed …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Touch 7-Year High

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to impact equity markets in the near term. Most countries part …

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

BUY ALERT: 3 Green Energy Stocks to Snag Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered a re-evaluation of energy consumption in Europe. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has moved to freeze …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Energy Stocks

Can Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact the Energy-Heavy TSX?

| Adam Othman

Yes. The conflict brewing across the sea could have many far-reaching consequences, most of which we can’t predict yet. Oil …

Read more »