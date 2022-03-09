Home » Investing » Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Jumped on Wednesday

Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Jumped on Wednesday

Shares of cryptocurrency stocks climbed, as President Biden introduced an executive order to introduce a digital dollar for the U.S.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) and Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) both jumped 16% and 12%, respectively, as the price of cryptocurrency stocks rose on Wednesday with a new bill from the White House.

What happened?

President Joe Biden of the United States introduced a new executive order for cryptocurrency regulation on Wednesday. Under the new order, agencies are asked to officially recognize and regulated digital assets. This, of course, sent cryptocurrency stocks rising.

Furthermore, the U.S. is now tasked with rolling out a new “digital dollar.” This could be huge for digital asset companies like Galaxy stock and Voyager stock — especially as cryptocurrencies continue to expand around the world.

So what?

The expanding cryptocurrency market has proven a good catalyst for movement for Galaxy stock, Voyager stock, and others. The price of digital assets fell recently, especially as many were unclear with how cryptocurrency stocks could be used by Russia in the Ukraine crisis.

However, a new bill passed this week legalized cryptocurrencies in the Ukraine to now include Bitcoin. This, along with the new executive order, shows governments the world over now don’t believe cryptocurrency is going anywhere. And it’s time to start getting ahead instead of lagging behind.

Now what?

Galaxy stock and Voyager stock are both great places to put some investment into cryptocurrency stocks. That’s not just because of the recent share movement either. Galaxy provides investors with a way to have their hands in everything from buying and selling cryptocurrency stocks to investing in blockchain companies as well.

Voyager stock meanwhile also allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, and even holds its own token. So, you can have the benefit of seeing shares rise as Voyager’s token increases in value with the world adopting digital assets more and more.

It looks like the panic surrounding cryptocurrency stocks may be subsiding, and these companies may see another strong path to growth because of it. Shares of Galaxy stock are up 12% as of writing, and Voyager stock is up 6.5%. Galaxy has a target price of $42 as of writing, with Voyager at $21. That’s a potential upside of 155% and 152% respectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Forget Solana: I’m Buying These Crypto Stocks Instead

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m ducking coins like Solana and looking to snag crypto stocks like Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) on the dip.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

What’s Behind Terra’s Latest Rise?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) is one cryptocurrency investors may want to keep on their radars right now as…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Right Now Is the Time to Buy Top Crypto Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

With the industry offering a tonne of value to investors today, top crypto stocks are easily some of the best…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

These 5 Top Cryptocurrencies Support Smart Contracts

| Aditya Raghunath

Several blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Polkdot support the execution of smart contracts.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto Assets to Buy for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

When you are looking for cryptocurrencies that you can potentially hold for years to come, you should look for more…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Cryptocurrency

Forget Dividend Stocks: This Ethereum ETF Has Yields of Over 18%

| Tony Dong

There are other options out there for income besides dividend stocks. Crypto is one great alternative.

Read more »

happy new year 2022
Cryptocurrency

4 Ways Canadians Can Invest in Bitcoin in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

There are several ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. You can buy them on exchanges or own…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Forget Dividend Stocks: This Bitcoin ETF Has Yields of Over 13%

| Tony Dong

There are other options out there for income besides dividend stocks. Crypto is one great alternative.

Read more »