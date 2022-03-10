Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency Rebounds as Biden Backs a Digital Dollar

Cryptocurrency Rebounds as Biden Backs a Digital Dollar

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that starts the process of protecting cryptocurrency and creating a digital dollar.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of several cryptocurrency companies saw shares recover some losses on Wednesday, as United States president Joe Biden signed an executive order to examine the potential for a U.S. digital dollar.

What happened?

Cryptocurrency stocks surged as President Joe Biden announced an executive order for a digital asset rollout. It’s a long way from last year, when many worried the government would instead seek to not just regulate but openly come after cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Instead, it seems the reverse is true.

The new order seeks to focus on several areas. Included are protecting consumers and investors, illicit activity, responsible innovation to address climate change, and, of course, competition on the global stage. The news sent companies like Galaxy Digital Holdings up 15% at the news. Hut 8 Mining and Voyager Digital rose 13% and 9%, respectively.

So what?

The news didn’t just send Bitcoin and cryptocurrency stocks up; it seems to be opening the door for a new round of opportunity but also worry. Of course, Biden is looking to put America at the end of such an opportunity. But while the White House facts sheet is surrounded by meaningful rhetoric, there are still worries for true crypto believers to pick up on.

Let’s first go over the good ideas. The U.S. looks to protect consumers and investors from the slew of cyberattacks and scams over the last few years. This would also mean going after illegal activity in the crypto space, lending the hand of government agencies. The cryptocurrency move would also be good for climate change, Biden argued, as there is a lot of energy used to create currency. Digital currency, meanwhile, takes less, and the government is looking to bring it down even further.

And, of course, there’s the competition angle. Another huge turnaround was China, with the country banning cryptocurrencies last year and replacing it with its own digital yuan. Now, the U.S. is looking to create its own digital dollar. And that is the slippery slope true cryptocurrency believers may not like.

Now what?

The future is cryptocurrency, and countries are realizing this. While that’s good news for now, it could mean that central banks and countries try to take over the space rather than fit into it. Bitcoin and other companies may be pushed aside and regulated further now that the U.S. has entered the space. So, it’s something to keep in mind for future investment.

Still, there is one point from this that is certainly positive, and that’s protection. The government is now on the side of cryptocurrency stocks when it comes to consumption and investment. That means you won’t have to worry about the government seizing cryptocurrency assets, and you can invest with ease.

Shares of Bitcoin rose 10% on Wednesday but have since come down 7% as of writing. Galaxy stock, Hut 8 stock, and Voyager stock are up 10%, 11%, and 7%, respectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Crash: End in Sight?

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) recovered from its crash on Wednesday. Will it retain the positive momentum, or begin falling again?

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Jumped on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of cryptocurrency stocks climbed, as President Biden introduced an executive order to introduce a digital dollar for the U.S.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Forget Solana: I’m Buying These Crypto Stocks Instead

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m ducking coins like Solana and looking to snag crypto stocks like Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) on the dip.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

What’s Behind Terra’s Latest Rise?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) is one cryptocurrency investors may want to keep on their radars right now as…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Right Now Is the Time to Buy Top Crypto Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

With the industry offering a tonne of value to investors today, top crypto stocks are easily some of the best…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

These 5 Top Cryptocurrencies Support Smart Contracts

| Aditya Raghunath

Several blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Polkdot support the execution of smart contracts.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto Assets to Buy for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

When you are looking for cryptocurrencies that you can potentially hold for years to come, you should look for more…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Cryptocurrency

Forget Dividend Stocks: This Ethereum ETF Has Yields of Over 18%

| Tony Dong

There are other options out there for income besides dividend stocks. Crypto is one great alternative.

Read more »