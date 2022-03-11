TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 11

Stock market volatility spiked on Thursday, as healthcare and technology shares resumed their downward trend amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Nonetheless, the TSX Composite Index managed to end the session with minor 0.4%, or 88-point, gains at 21,582 with the help of a recovery in metals mining and energy stocks. Higher-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data also hurt tech investors’ sentiments.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)(NYSE:EXK) stock jumped by 8% yesterday to $7.06 per share after the company announced its fourth-quarter results. In the December quarter, the silver mining company’s total revenue fell by 20% from a year ago to US$48.5 million. With this, Endeavour Silver registered an adjusted net loss of US$0.47 billion in the last quarter. For the full year 2021, its adjusted earnings stood at US$0.08 per share, showcasing massive growth over just US$0.01 per share in the previous year.

Capstone Mining, First Majestic Silver, and Nutrien were also among the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 7% each.

In contrast, NFI Group shares plunged by more than 22% on March 10, as the company missed its Q4 earnings estimates by a wide margin. Shares of LifeWorks, Shopify, and Docebo were also among the worst-performing Canadian stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and Manulife Financial were the most active TSX Composite components.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, crude oil and base metals prices were trading on a mixed note, while precious metals were showcasing weakness. Given these mixed signals from the commodities market, the main TSX benchmark is likely to open on a flat note today. Apart from Russia-Ukraine war-related updates, Canadian investors could eye on the domestic employment change data for February this morning.

On the corporate events front, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Intertape Polymer are expected to release their latest quarterly results on March 11.