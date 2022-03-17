Home » Investing » Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 20% This Week

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 20% This Week

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock posted strong momentum this week, as the payment company partnered with Ledger to further its crypto business.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) jumped 20% during the last week, despite a volatile market sending tech stocks even lower. This comes as Nuvei stock announced a partnership with Ledger to improve cryptocurrency security.

What happened?

Nuvei stock jumped 20% during the last week but saw a 6% climb from the partnership with Ledger. The payment technology provider continues to explore cryptocurrency and partnered with the company that offers both infrastructure and security for cryptocurrencies.

The new partnership will allow for over 125 cryptocurrencies on the platform, Nuvei stock management stated this week. Furthermore, through the Ledger Live platform, users can purchase cryptocurrencies with a Visa, Mastercard, and over 100 other funding options.

So what?

The news allowed for some strong movement in Nuvei stock, which is much needed after the last year. Shares of the company dropped after a short-seller report followed by the drop in tech stocks. Add in the ongoing pandemic, supply chain demands, and the war in Ukraine, and it’s a poor time to invest in tech stocks.

Yet Nuvei stock continues to latch on to the opportunity surrounding cryptocurrencies. This area has seen some growth recently, especially with the executive order signed by United States president Joe Biden last week. And it comes at a time when merchants are attempting to figure out how cryptocurrency could fit within their payment options.

Using Nuvei stock and its payment options, companies can now have a seamless integration of cryptocurrency use. And that’s impeccable timing, as more and more people pick up the practice of using crypto.

Now what?

Even during this poor economic trend, with shares prices remaining far lower than 52-week highs, Nuvei stock had solid fourth-quarter results. The company delivered above its own financial outlook, with revenue up 83% year over year and 93% for the full year. The company released its financial outlook for 2022 of between $940 and $980 million, year-over-year growth of between 30% and 35%.

Shares of Nuvei stock were up 5% on Thursday and 20% for the week. It remains 51% lower than 52-week highs and 33% lower than analyst’s consensus target price as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Mastercard and Visa.

More on Tech Stocks

analyze data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks at 52-Week Lows You Should Buy Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are still great options to consider as the market rebounds this week, with plenty of long-term…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks are trading at deep discounts and have strong growth potential.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $10

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid improving investor sentiment, these three cheap Canadian stocks can deliver substantial returns over the next three years.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Technology ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022. Here's why they're still a buy.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Why Did Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock Surge Almost 37% Yesterday?

| Kay Ng

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock jumped 37% yesterday because of good news. It's still very cheap. So, expect more gains long term!

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

1 Buyable Growth Stock That Blasted Off Over 10% on Wednesday

| Joey Frenette

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is an intriguing but battered growth stock that soared over 10%. Is it finally time to buy it?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

Why Did This Chinese ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Jump 40% Yesterday?

| Kay Ng

Chinese ETFs and stocks are still very cheap from the latest market crash. Now is the time to buy for…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed signals from global stock markets could keep TSX stocks volatile today, as investors continue to react to the U.S.…

Read more »