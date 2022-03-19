Home » Investing » Earn $236/Month With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Earn $236/Month With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Create a passive-income stream through shareholder dividends with these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in your self-directed portfolio.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is one of the best methods for stock market investors to create a passive-income stream. The approach requires practicing a lot of patience and discipline. You need to find high-quality dividend-paying companies on the stock market with a reputation for reliably sharing profits with investors through payouts.

Creating a passive-income stream through dividend stocks for the long term requires more than looking for companies that pay dividends. It is crucial to invest in companies with solid earnings and the ability to sustain their payouts to shareholders. Canadian Dividend Aristocrats are TSX stocks that have increased their shareholder dividends for several consecutive years.

The Canadian stock market boasts several such stocks that you could consider investing in to build an income-generating portfolio of stocks. Today, I will discuss two such dividend stocks that you should have on your radar to generate regular returns through dividend income.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a $67.33 billion energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company runs a highly resilient business that generates strong cash flows. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of regulated and long-term contracted assets with a high utilization rate. It is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that has delivered dividend hikes for the last 22 years and looks well positioned to continue its streak for years to come.

TC Energy stock trades for $68.65 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.24% dividend yield. Investing $25,000 in its TC Energy stock could provide you with $1,310 per year in shareholder dividends, translating to $109 per month.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that warrants a place in dividend income portfolios. The company owns and operates an extensive pipeline network responsible for transporting a significant portion of all the oil consumed in North America. The $114.09 billion market capitalization company generates strong cash flows, especially when oil prices rise and the demand for its services surge.

Enbridge boasts strong long-term growth potential through its contractual framework and its increasing expansion into the renewable energy industry. At writing, Enbridge stock trades for $56.31 per share, and it boasts a juicy 6.11% dividend yield. Investing $25,000 in Enbridge stock could provide you with $1,527 per year in shareholder dividends alone, translating to over $127 per month.

Foolish takeaway

Companies that have been paying shareholder dividends for a long time and boast strong operations are likely to continue sharing profits with their investors for several more years to come. Creating a passive-income stream by investing in a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks can help you generate decent monthly returns.

Investing a hypothetical $25,000 in TC Energy stock and Enbridge stock each could provide you with $2,837 in shareholder dividends per year, translating to over $236 per month. While I would not advise investing such a significant amount in shares of just two companies, this should give you a clear picture of how you can use dividend stocks like these to create a passive-income stream.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With Stunningly High Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can earn higher passive income from three dividend stocks whose yields are more than 6%.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

Growth stocks continue to trade at discounts, and these two TSX stocks could be excellent long-term investments at current levels.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Are REITs Too Expensive to Buy Right Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

REITs aren’t expensive or cheap, but investors can base their decisions on the sub-sector and its sensitivity to specific economic…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Get a 5% Yield

| Kay Ng

Dividend investing is a simple way to boost your income now. Start investing for yields of more than 5% with…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Cash-Heavy Stocks to Avoid Because of Inflation

| Adam Othman

Cash-heavy stocks can be promising investments in a steady market and strong economy, but during high-inflation times, this becomes a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable TSX Stocks Paying 4% Dividends or Higher

| Robin Brown

Looking for TSX stocks with elevated dividend yields? Here are three reliable stocks for income and steady growth in 2022…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is a perfect time to build a passive-income stream. Here are two top dividend stocks to get you started.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Make Money While You Sleep

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) can pay you while you sleep.

Read more »