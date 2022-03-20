Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks for your RRSP? Here are two cheap dividend stocks for your consideration!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) retirement account is the perfect place to invest for retirement. When you deposit your savings in an RRSP, you reduce your taxable income for that year. Additionally, what you earn inside the RRSP is tax deferred. You won’t pay a single dime of income tax on your earnings until you withdraw from your account. Most withdrawals occur in retirement when you’re in a lower tax bracket, resulting in lower taxes paid overall.

One of the best benefits of the RRSP is that Canadian investors won’t get foreign withholding tax on U.S. qualified dividends. This is why I love holding high-yield U.S. dividend stocks in my RRSP. Let’s start off with this attractive U.S. dividend stock.

This quality U.S. dividend stock yields 5.3%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds a stake of about 8.9% in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The Oracle of Omaha loves dividends and wonderful businesses. STORE Capital provides generous dividends and is a wonderful business as well. At the end of 2021, the diversified net-lease REIT had 2,866 investment property locations across 49 states in the U.S. and enjoyed a high occupancy of 99.5% and a weighted average lease remaining lease term of approximately 13.4 years. It also benefits from an annual lease escalation of 1.8%.

Here’s some professional commentary on STORE Capital:

“Very competent management. He likes them a lot. This space is the most correlated to interest rates… He is comfortable owning this stock.”

Andrew Moffs, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Vision Capital

“It is a real estate company that does triple-net leases. He likes it because they can acquire at attractive cap rates. They go through a proprietary network to find these deals. He has a lot of respect for management.”

Stephen Groff, principal and portfolio manager, Cambridge Global Asset Management

Canadian investors can receive the full dividend of 5.3% in their RRSPs/RRIFs. Importantly, STORE Capital trades at a discount of about 18% at US$29 and change per share. Over the next few years, the dividend stock can increase its dividend by about 5% annually. Few Canadian REITs offer a juicy yield and an increasing cash distribution. So, STORE Capital is an excellent addition to any income portfolio.

A cheap Canadian dividend stock

When converting between Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars, you’ll probably pay a foreign exchange fee. If you want to save those fees, you might want to stick with Canadian stocks. Here’s a cheap Canadian dividend stock you can consider.

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) stock finally looks attractive again after correcting more than 20% from its 52-week high. David Burrows had Magna as a top stock pick when the dividend stock traded at about $103 per share. He got stopped out of the cyclical stock before it came crashing down. He commented:

“It’s a great company in the auto parts and auto assembly space. We got stopped out at $93 in June. There are supply chain problems in the auto industry and higher oil prices will also put pressure on this sector.”

David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Because of its sensitivity to the economic cycle, it’s essential to buy Magna stock at a reasonable valuation and to have a long-term investment horizon. At $77 and change per share, the stock trades at about 11.4 times earnings and offers a decent yield of 2.9%. Analysts think it’s undervalued by 33-43%. So, it’s not a bad idea to start accumulating shares here.

Notably, Magna stock pays a U.S. dollar-denominated dividend. So, Canadian investors’ effective yield would fluctuate with foreign exchange changes between the loonie and the greenback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Magna Int’l. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Magna Int’l. and STORE Capital.

More on Dividend Stocks

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Rent or Own? Higher Home Prices and Interest Rates in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can avoid undue financial risks by renting instead of buying an expensive house and obtaining a huge mortgage.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks? Consider these reasonably valued stocks for ideas in any investment accounts.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 4 Dividend Stocks That Yield up to 5.6%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees on the hunt for dependable income should look to dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others before…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

Can Canadians With Pent-up Savings Absorb High Fuel Prices?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CEO of the global leader in convenience and fuel retail says Canadians can absorb the pain of higher pump…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 REITs to Protect Against Stagflation

| Tony Dong

Residential and industrial real estate investment trusts can be an excellent defensive play against stagflation.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investing: Earn $2,643/Year on Easy Mode

| Adam Othman

One of the best and easiest ways to start a passive income stream is by investing in dividend stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Passive Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider in this uncertain environment.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Take a Defensive Posture With These 2 TSX Commodities Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian commodities stocks that long-term investors looking for a defensive position may want to consider right…

Read more »