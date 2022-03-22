Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks for Rising Inflation

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks for Rising Inflation

There’s nothing to fear about rising inflation if you have the growing income from safe dividend stocks to combat it!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Everything is costing more — from groceries to pumping fuel at the gas station to getting a haircut at the salon! Inflation is a normal phenomenon where a normal basket of goods consumed by everyday folks rises in cost. However, recent inflation rates have been higher than usual due to “supply chain disruptions and pent-up consumer demand for goods following the reopening of the economy,” as described by this Forbes article.

There’s no need to panic, though. Here are three safe Canadian dividend stocks that can help you combat rising inflation!

Bank of Montreal stock

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock trades at a reasonable valuation of about 11.5 times earnings. Under normal market conditions, the bank’s return on equity stays favourably in the teens range.

Given its ability to grow its earnings per share at a single-digit rate, the safe Canadian dividend stock can deliver long-term returns of about 9% per year. Today, BMO stock provides a safe yield of about 3.5%. Its quarterly dividends allow investors to sit on the stock and earn periodic returns without selling a single share.

The stable big bank will continue to benefit from Canada’s sound financial regulatory system and enjoy an oligopoly structure. New immigrants are more likely to bank and manage their money with big Canadian banks instead of smaller ones.

Investors can more than keep up with the long-term rate of inflation by sitting back and receiving a growing dividend from the big Canadian bank stock.

Fortis stock

Higher inflation recently did not deter quality utility stocks from grinding higher. In fact, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is trading at pretty much its all-time high! This means investors are piling their money into the highly predictable stock. It’s predictable in terms of its earnings and dividend payments.

Fortis provides essential products and services. Most of its assets are for transmission and distribution. Therefore, the regulated electric and gas utility makes highly stable earnings through market cycles. Consequently, it has been able to increase its dividend every year for close to half a century!

The Canadian dividend stock yields 3.5% right now. It will be able to raise its dividend faster than inflation for the long term as it has in the past. While I wouldn’t jump into the stock today because of its full valuation, investors who bought FTS stock from a much lower cost basis should feel quite comfortable after the price appreciation in the last year.

Canadian Net REIT

I’m surprised Canadian Net REIT (TSXV:NET.UN) doesn’t trade at a higher valuation. (Its fair value should be about 15% higher from $7.85 per unit.) Perhaps it’s because it’s largely ignored by Bay Street, trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, and has low trading volume. However, if you look into the Canadian dividend stock, you’ll find that it’s perfect for passive-income TFSA investors looking for a bit more growth. Canadian REITs don’t normally provide the kind of growth that Canadian Net REIT does.

The Canadian REIT pays a monthly cash distribution that yields 4.3% at writing. It has hiked its dividend for about a decade with a five-year dividend-growth rate of approximately 13%. The dividend is protected by growing funds from operations (FFO) and a sustainable FFO payout ratio of about 50%. Its cash flows are more stable than the usual REIT, because it invests in commercial real estate under long-term management-free and triple-net leases.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Beat Inflation

| Jed Lloren

On the hunt for dividend stocks? Here are three stocks that could help you beat inflation!

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy if There’s a Global Market Pullback

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists don’t see a global contagion yet, although investors are advised to prepare for any eventuality, including a stock market…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive Stocks if You Think a Crash Is Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX posted a record high last week but it’s advisable to create a portfolio of three outstanding defensive stocks…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Devalued Stocks That Are Selling at a Steal

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks might be oversold right now, but it won’t take long for them to recover.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Side Hustle? 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to grow your passive income, finding top Canadian stocks to buy, such as these two, is one…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Buys if You Know Where to Look!

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great buys on the market if you know where to look.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three dividend stocks could strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks on TSX

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have the potential to grow their dividends at a decent pace and offer well-protected yields at current levels.

Read more »