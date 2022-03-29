Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Monthly-Paying Canadian Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

4 Monthly-Paying Canadian Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

These four dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio, given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

There are several ways to generate passive income. However, one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to earn passive income is investing in monthly-paying dividend stocks. However, investors should be careful in choosing quality stocks. Meanwhile, here are my four top monthly-paying dividend stocks that you can buy right now to earn stable passive income.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) operates an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, generating over 85% of its adjusted EBITDA from regulated and fee-based contracts. So, its cash flows are predictable and stable, allowing it to pay dividends at a healthier rate. With a monthly dividend of $0.21 per share, its forward yield stands at 5.37%.

With rising energy demand, its asset utilization rate could increase in the coming quarters. Higher commodity prices could also boost its revenue from its marketing business. Further, the company’s capital investment of $658 million last year and $665 million this year could boost its financials in the coming quarters. Also, its financial position looks healthy, with its liquidity at $2.47 billion. So, I believe the company is well-positioned to continue paying dividends at a higher yield.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Second on my list would be Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which operates a highly franchised restaurant business. Due to its business model, the company is less susceptible to market volatilities. With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, the company can operate its dining spaces and reopen its non-traditional restaurants, boosting its sales. Its investment in pickup, digital, and delivery services could continue to support its growth even in a post-pandemic world.

Pizza Pizza Royalty has also restarted its expansion plans and expects to increase its restaurant count by 5% this year. Given its growth initiatives and the improving business environment, the company’s dividends are safe. Currently, its forward yield stands at a juicy 5.62%.

TransAlta Renewable

Third on my list is TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW), which has an economic interest in 49 power-producing facilities. Amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union has decided on a 10-point plan to reduce its dependence on Russian oil. The plan includes the acceleration of building new wind and solar projects, which could benefit TransAlta Renewables.

Further, the company recently acquired the North Carolina Solar portfolio and Windrise wind facility, increasing its power-producing capacity by 328 megawatts. The company sells its power through long-term agreements, shielding against price and volume fluctuations. Supported by its robust cash flows, the company has raised its dividends at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% since 2013. Meanwhile, it pays monthly dividends, with its forward dividend yield currently at 5.17%. So, I believe TransAlta Renewables to be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) would be another excellent buy for income seeking-investors, given its stable cash flows and high dividend yield. It operates a highly diversified portfolio with 224 health care facilities spread across Europe, America, and Australia. It has long-term agreements with tenants, which reduces vacancies. Also, its government-backed tenants and inflation-indexed rent stabilize its financials, thus allowing it to pay dividends at an attractive rate. It pays monthly dividends with its forward dividend yield currently at 5.72%.

Further, the company is expanding its asset base in Australia, Europe, Brazil, and Canada and has committed $340 million. These investments could increase its cash flows in the coming quarters. So, I am bullish on NorthWest Healthcare.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Self-Directed Investors

| Andrew Walker

These two top TSX dividend stocks look attractive today for RRSP investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have been paying dividends for at least 20 years or more. 

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: A Buy After Russian Exit?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's what the decision to pull out of Russia means for investors in Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

$500/Month Passive TFSA Income: How to Achieve This

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can determine how much investment is needed to produce $500 in passive income every month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks pay attractive and growing payouts for a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy That Pay Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks couldn't be more different, but they are also two of the best monthly dividend stocks to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Market volatility has come and gone, but Canadians may still want to target dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) right…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks That Also Pay You a Dividend

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian growth stocks such as goeasy and Restaurant Brands International offer investors attractive dividend yields.

Read more »