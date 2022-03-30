Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock Price: Can it Hit $40 in April?

Air Canada Stock Price: Can it Hit $40 in April?

With Air Canada stock expected to make a significant recovery starting this year, here’s what to consider when looking at where its share price can go.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
risk/reward

Image source: Getty Images

At the start of 2022, it looked as though this might finally be the year that Air Canada (TSX:AC) and its stock price could see a full recovery.

After nearly two years of the pandemic severely impacting Air Canada’s operations, it was evident that 2022 would be the year we see several pandemic restrictions either dropped altogether or significantly relaxed.

So it was one of the stocks to keep an eye on as a potential recovery stock to buy. However, with the war in Ukraine now, Air Canada stock faces a new headwind. In addition to these types of events often impacting airline stocks, higher fuel prices will be a longer-term headwind Air Canada has to deal with.

We already saw the price of Air Canada stock fall significantly at the start of the war. However, it has quickly recovered from that. So going forward, while the stock still faces some challenges, it’s in a much better position today.

Therefore, you may be wondering whether Air Canada stock can reach a price of $40 per share in April as it continues to recover. Let’s look at what it would take for that to be possible.

air canada stock price

Can the price of Air Canada stock hit $40?

Currently, Air Canada stock has a share price of roughly $25, which gives it a market cap of roughly $8.9 billion. It also gives the stock an enterprise value (EV) of approximately $16.6 billion. At its current value, it has a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of nine times.

This makes Air Canada already fairly valued. By the numbers, you could argue it’s actually slightly overvalued, but because of its situation and recovery potential, the stock can warrant a slightly higher valuation, in my opinion.

However, whether the stock can rise to $40 in the short term is another story. While it will certainly have momentum as it starts to make progress and its operations return to normal, with the stock already fairly valued, $40 is a bitch of a stretch.

At $40 a share, Air Canada stock would have a market cap of roughly $14.3 billion and an EV of almost $22 billion. To put that into perspective, prior to the pandemic when the company was in good shape, Air Canada had a market cap of $12 billion and an EV of only $16.3 billion.

How is this possible? Because Air Canada, through no fault of its own, was so badly impacted by the pandemic, it had to issue tonnes of new debt, as well as dilute shareholders in order to raise cash.

So it’s clear that no matter what momentum the stock does gain in the short run, its upside will be capped by its valuation, and the chances of it hitting $40 a share in April or at all in 2022 are very slim.

Bottom line

It’s worth noting that the average analyst’s one-year target price is a little over $30. However, while these estimates are likely a little conservative, they’ve also priced in the recovery that Air Canada is expected to see this year.

So while there may be some upside in the share price today, there are certainly plenty of other Canadian stocks to buy now that could offer a better potential reward for the level of risk you have to take on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Bonds Prices Are Dropping Right Now: Here Are 2 Alternative ETFs to Hedge Your Portfolio With

| Tony Dong

Interest rate risk makes intermediate and long bonds a losing bet right now. Here's what you can buy instead.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Have Doubled Investors’ Money Every 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian companies constantly double investors' money, making them some of the best growth stocks to buy and hold…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Could the Russia-Ukraine War Still Hammer it?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why the Russia-Ukraine war still has potential to hammer Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in the near term.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

DIY Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors can create massive wealth by investing themselves. Here are two Canadian stocks for any DIY starter portfolio.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low Risk Investors: Buy These 2 ETFs for an Ultra-Safe Investment Portfolio

| Tony Dong

A 60/40 balanced portfolio consisting of low volatility Canadian equity and money market ETFs is a good choice for risk-averse…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks to Create a Diversified Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you want a diversified portfolio, there are plenty of options to choose. These five stocks could provide a solid…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Help You Retire Wealthy

| Jed Lloren

Investors don’t need to focus on risky small-cap stocks in order to generate wealth. Blue-chip stocks could work just as…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to get rich by investing for the long term, here are two of the best Canadian ETFs…

Read more »