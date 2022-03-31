Home » Investing » Canadian Seniors: How You’re Missing Out on Thousands in Retirement Income

Canadian Seniors: How You’re Missing Out on Thousands in Retirement Income

Retirement means you get access to CPP and OAS payments! But hold off on taking them out just yet. You could be missing out on literally thousands.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian seniors continue to miss out on tens of thousands of dollars that could go straight toward their retirement income. This comes from only a very small few of Canadian seniors choosing to defer their retirement benefits. And it’s costing them big time.

Which payments?

Canadian seniors have had access to retirement benefits from the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) starting in 1987. Furthermore, the Old Age Security (OAS) payments were added on as well in 2013. These benefits become available around when a person turns 60. And that’s also around when Canadians start taking out cash.

But the question is: why? Most Canadian seniors continue to work well into their 60s. Furthermore, Canadians on average are also now living well into their 80s. So these payments should be saved up and deferred so they can be used later. In fact, it practically costs money to take funds out.

Delay, delay, delay

By delaying your benefit payments while you’re still working, Canadian seniors can bring in perhaps tens of thousands of dollars. That’s because both CPP and OAS increase their payments each month you don’t take them out by a certain age.

For CPP, after you hit 65, those benefits increase by 0.7% each month up to a maximum of 42% by age 70. Meanwhile, if you decide to take them out between 60 and 64, those payments are actually reduced. As for OAS, payments starting rising by 0.6% each month, to a maximum of 36% by 70.

So if you decided to hold off until 70 and could take full advantage of those maximum payments? That could be an additional $10,168 per year of income at current rates. Of course that’s excluding clawbacks.

But…why?

So why are Canadian seniors given this option? Back in 2012, the federal government introduced the option of deferral for two reasons. First, the population continued to work longer. And many continue to choose to do so. This would go towards gradually increasing the mandatory retirement age when the Harper government introduced it. However, Trudeau nixed that idea, yet kept the deferral plan. So now Canadian seniors get the best of both worlds.

The one downfall is of course if a Canadian senior dies before they expect. If you only live to your 70s, then you, of course, miss out on all those payments. However, live into your 80s or 90s, then you are handsomely rewarded.

What if you need the cash?

If you don’t necessarily need all that cash from the government now, but could use some extra help, then passive income stocks are an excellent way to make up the difference. For me, I would recommend NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

NorthWest stock has proven again and again that it can withstand global volatility, bringing in rent even when other real estate investment trusts can’t. Furthermore, you can bring in significant income right now thanks to a high dividend yield of 5.71%.

If you’re a Canadian senior and you put $30,000 into this stock, you could be bringing in $1,746 in annual income without considering returns. If you choose to reinvest over the next decade before you turn 70, it’s even better! That $30,000 could turn into $92,670.82 with dividends reinvested at current growth rates.

So hold off on taking out those payments. That money may look good now, but wait a bit and that cash looks even better later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Without a Worry

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income stocks are the best way to get through any period of volatility, and these three are perfect buys…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive today for a retirement fund focused on total returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy in April 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these three top Canadian dividend stocks in April 2022 could help you minimize risks arising from geopolitical uncertainties.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in a High-Yield TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These two top dividend stocks offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Eyeing Solid Dividends? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in April

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have sustainable payouts and are expected to deliver solid shareholders' returns.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks That Could Strengthen Your Portfolio  

| Rajiv Nanjapla

In this volatile environment, I expect the following three Canadian stocks to strengthen your portfolios.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Can CP Rail Continue its Rise Higher?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a few reasons why CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) may actually be a solid buy, despite macroeconomic concerns right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Can You Beat the Market With Just 5 Canadian Dividend Growth Stocks?

| Tony Dong

My hand-picked portfolio of Canadian blue-chip stocks goes head to head with the S&P/TSX 60.

Read more »