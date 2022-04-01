Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy This Month

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy This Month

Three undervalued stocks are the top picks for investors looking for assets with strong growth and upside potential.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Two stocks from the energy sector and one from the aviation industry are buying opportunities this month. Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ), Trican Well Service (TSX:TCW), and Chorus Aviation (TSX:CHR) are trading below their intrinsic values.

Market analysts see strong upside potential due to their favourable business outlooks in 2022 and beyond. Their share prices could surge considerably in 12 months. All three are momentum stocks, too, and outperform the broader market year to date.

Competitive position

Despite the lower revenue and wider net loss in 2021 versus 2020, Cameco increased its dividend for 2022 by 50%. The $13.94 billion company is one of the largest providers of the uranium fuel globally. Also, it enjoys a competitive position in the uranium industry, because of its controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations.

Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO, reveals that the company will proceed with to next phase of its supply discipline decisions. He said it aligns with the 70 million pounds of additional long-term contracts since the beginning of 2021. Market sentiment is likewise improving.

Cameco has a wide investor base, as its stock is cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange. On the TSX, current investors are up 26.98% year to date. At $35.02 per share, the dividend offer is a modest 0.34%. Analysts covering the stock forecast a gain between 6.7% (average) and 15.6% (high) in one year.  

Vital role in production cycles

Trican plays a vital role in the energy sector, especially in production cycles (drilling and completion). The $916.51 million company supplies oil and natural gas well-servicing equipment and solutions to customers. In 2021, revenue increased 41.7% to $562.5 million versus 2020.

The company is no longer in the red after posting a $12.1 million profit for the year. Trican’s net loss in 2020 was $227.6 million. As of December 31, 2021, it had a positive working capital of $103.8 million. In Q4 2021, the three operating divisions benefitted from modest price increases.

Management maintains a positive outlook for full year 2022 full due to high commodity prices. It also expects robust industry activity through Q1 2022 and the back half of 2022. The current share price of $3.70 (+33.57% year to date) is a good entry, as the potential upsurge could be significant.

Resilient to overcome the crisis

Chorus Aviation outperforms with its 29.52% gain year to date. Market analysts recommend a buy rating for the industrial stock. Their 12-month high price target is $7 — a 48.9% appreciation from $4.70. The $763.89 million company provides integrated regional aviation solutions globally.

Chorus Aviation Capital, Jazz Aviation, and Voyageur Aviation are the companies under one umbrella. Business is gradually return to normal, as evidenced by the 58.8% and 10.9% increases in operating revenues and net income in Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020.

According to Joe Randell, Chorus president and CEO, the industry remains challenged in 2022. However, the company has the expertise and is resilient to overcome the crisis. Besides specialized contracts and new aircraft leasing agreements, Chorus will seize new growth opportunities.

Value for money

Cameco, Trican, and Chorus Aviation are awesome picks for investors looking for undervalued TSX stocks with visible growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CHORUS AVIATION INC.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Self-Directed TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with good dividend-growth guidance deserve to be top picks in the current economic environment.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 3 Easy Ways to Invest in the Canadian Stock Market Using Index ETFs

| Tony Dong

Investing in the Canadian stock market is a great way to kick-start your investment portfolio.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Growth Stock Has Grown Investors’ Money 20-Fold!

| Kay Ng

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a great Canadian growth stock to buy today for long-term outperformance! It also offers a decent dividend…

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lithium Americas Stock: 1 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recent announcement by the Biden administration caused Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)(NYSE:LAC) stock to climb 7%, but it's set to climb…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Income

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for high dividend income, telco stocks like BCE Inc (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) have you covered.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying companies have consistently paid and continuously increased dividends for several years.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian seniors are searching for top dividend stocks that trade at reasonable prices and offer above-average yields.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

Beginner Investors: Want to Invest in Oil? Avoid the USO and HOU ETFs

| Tony Dong

Futures-based ETFS like USO and HOU posed significant risks for novice investors. Buyer beware.

Read more »