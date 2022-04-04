Home » Investing » 2 TSX Sector ETFs by BMO That Could Outperform in 2022

2 TSX Sector ETFs by BMO That Could Outperform in 2022

The Canadian banking and energy sectors tend to do well in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian energy and banking sectors dominate the TSX market capitalization, being some of Canada’s most longstanding and profitable industries.

Today, with inflation at all-time highs and the threat of multiple rate hikes on the horizon, these energy and bank stocks are again poised to outperform in 2022 after already doing so in 2021.

Investors seeking to gain exposure can either choose to buy individual energy and bank stocks or buy a sector exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds them all. Thankfully, BMO Global Asset Management provides a set of low-cost ETFs that offer easy sector exposure. Let’s take a look at my favourites!

Bank sector ETF

Canada’s so-called Big Six banks include the Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, and National Bank of Canada.

Together, these six banks form form an oligopoly of sorts, enjoying little outside competition, strong customer loyalty, and ever increasing revenues. All six of the banks consistently beat earnings guidance, and have a history of raising their generous dividend payouts.

Investors can own all six banks with a single ticket by buying BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Bank Index ETF (TSX:ZEB). ZEB currently trades at $39.75 per share, making it a very capital efficient way of buying a portfolio of otherwise pricy bank stocks.

ZEB currently costs a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.28%, which works out to around $28 in fees annually for a $10,000 account. ZEB also pays a generous distribution yield of 3.40%, which is the average of all the bank’s dividend payments.

Energy sector ETF

Inflation means higher commodity prices, whether it be oil, petrol, or natural gas. For energy sector companies, this means increased revenues and the value of assets on their balance sheet, which trickles down into a higher share price and dividends for investors.

There is an easy way to own the TSX energy sector with one ticker — BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX:ZEO). ZEO holds a total of 11 oil & gas stocks from Canada’s energy sector in equal allocations. ZEO currently costs $61.06 per share, making it accessible for getting energy sector exposure.

ZEO’s holdings include Tourmaline Oil, Arc Resources, Imperial Oil, Keyera, Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, Enbridge, Pembina Pipeline, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor Energy. ZEO has an MER of 0.61% and pays out a distribution yield of 2.95%.

The Foolish takeaway

BMO offers some fantastic, well-designed ETFs that offer easy exposure to hot TSX sectors. Investors looking to “tilt” their portfolios to the current macro-economic environment should consider energy and banking sector ETFs like ZEO and ZEB. For a decently low management expense ratio, you can do away with the cost and hassle of picking and re-balancing individual stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, CDN NATURAL RES, Enbridge, KEYERA CORP, and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Stocks for Beginners

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Doubling Capacity: Buy the Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors’ long wait for the exponential growth of Air Canada post-pandemic could be over soon if the company meets its…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Commodity Stocks That Could Finish 2022 Strong

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is one commodity stock that could provide upside and greater diversification in another rocky year.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

Early Retirement: 2 TSX Stocks to Help You Meet Your Financial Goals

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX stocks could help you grow your savings fast for your early retirement goal.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada: Is the Risk in AC Stock Worth the Reward?

| Daniel Da Costa

Air Canada is on the verge of a major recovery. But with all the risks that the business still has,…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

How to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in learning how to invest but don’t know where to start? Here are some helpful tips!

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

Yield Curve Inversion: How Should New Investors Take the News?

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is one of the more intriguing bargains after last week's round of selling pressure on the news…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

5 Money and Stock Investing Concepts for Beginners

| Kay Ng

Are you new to investing? These five concepts provide a high-level introduction to how to think of money and stock…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

What to Look for in a Growth Stock

| Jed Lloren

Trying to decide which growth stock to add to your portfolio? Here are three things I look for when assessing…

Read more »